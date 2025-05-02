"Tonight is about you telling me how f***ing amazing my art is": Robbie Williams launches new art show – and I was there

Robbie's show is called Radical Honesty, and it is exactly what is says on the label.

Robbie Williams next to art
(Image credit: Future)

Last night, Robbie Williams launched his new sculpture exhibition at Moco Museum in London. Filled with pieces that represent his inner self, Radical Honesty combines Robbie’s new sculpture with previous artworks. They come together to present a rounded view of how Robbie views himself, his place in popular culture and his honest responses to both.

The art is cheeky and fun, meaningful and thought-provoking. Pieces include 'Hoodie' – a giant, hoodie with pockets labelled with an assortment of drugs, Emotion Sweater – a jumper covered in mental health terminology, and a cosy chair named “The Introverts Chair". This textile work brought texture and a sense of personal connection to the pieces. There was also an enormous Newtons Cradle toy, which tantalisingly (and frustratingly) we weren’t allowed to touch.

