Last night, Robbie Williams launched his new sculpture exhibition at Moco Museum in London. Filled with pieces that represent his inner self, Radical Honesty combines Robbie’s new sculpture with previous artworks. They come together to present a rounded view of how Robbie views himself, his place in popular culture and his honest responses to both.

The art is cheeky and fun, meaningful and thought-provoking. Pieces include 'Hoodie' – a giant, hoodie with pockets labelled with an assortment of drugs, Emotion Sweater – a jumper covered in mental health terminology, and a cosy chair named “The Introverts Chair". This textile work brought texture and a sense of personal connection to the pieces. There was also an enormous Newtons Cradle toy, which tantalisingly (and frustratingly) we weren’t allowed to touch.

Digital art pieces printed onto materials including canvas were displayed, with witty, poignant and telling one liners set against varied images. The concept was key in this exhibition, though the art itself was also visually dynamic playing with textile, street art, pop art and more. This is art-meets-brand, and if you buy into the person you're likely to enjoy this show.

Hoodie (Image credit: Future)

"You know, there's a lot of negativity when it comes to celebrities doing art. They say they shouldn't do it," Robbie said in a speech that had the room laughing out loud. "In particular a few things have been levelled at me. They question is always 'why'? And when they say 'why', it's always with a dismissive tone."

He goes on, tongue firmly in cheek. "They ask 'why?' When you've had 15 number 1 albums and you sell out stadiums around the world. 'Why?' When you've won more Brits than anyone else? They say 'why?'when you've got such beautiful green eyes?"

"Some may call me a national treasure, I say, what point is there being a national treasure if you don't give some of that treasure away in the form of merchandise and some aspiration-ally priced prints"

"If I listened to what the critics said I wouldn't be doing anything for anyone or go anywhere – yet here I stand before you again with complete humility. In fact, if there was an award for the most humble celebrity, I would come second, because that's the kind of guy I am."

He doesn't need the success of a new creative endeavour, but why is his ambition to embark on it questioned? A creative person is a creative person, and there's no demand we all stay in our lane. Robbie's art is about storytelling, and he has a story many are interested in hearing about.

(Image credit: Future)

Moving from self-expression through music to visual art is a brave choice that other musicians have attempted with varying degrees of success. Robbie’s work keeps himself and his emotional journey front of centre – which is surprisingly exposing, but also perhaps integral to the success of his new venture.

Having lived at the centre of a brand (Take That) from the age of 16 gives a different perspective to the act of creation than an artist without that raft of experience. The art displayed tonight was raw, and documented an emotional journey - but perhaps needs buy in from a public who know and identify with his story.



But what’s the matter with that? As a celebrity with a well-documented struggle with mental health and even better publicised torment over the cost of fame and the relationships that come with it, Robbie’s story is a crucial one when considering the impacts on society of mega-fame and no-holds-barred access.

(Image credit: Future)

To use his personal journey so boldly in a medium other than that in which he started gives a new insight into the effect of our obsession with celebrity and being as close as we can be to fame. While songs and lyrics are meaningful, they hold different weight to visual media – Robbie's art is word-reliant in many cases, and as a songwriter he's used to expressing himself through words. But the lyricism of a song holds and presents emotion differently to the frankness of a physical artwork. Statements like "I'm dead. Now please like and subscribe" or 'anxious, narcissistic, paranoid an neurotic' hit more bluntly than if wrapped up with a melody. Plus, they're there to view – imprinted, and less ephemeral than listening to them being sung.

