Robbie Williams will be played by a CGI monkey in new biopic (and I have so many questions)

News
By
published

"I've always seen myself a little less... evolved”.

Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey in new biopic Better Man
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Biopic films have been having a moment for some time now, with the likes of Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody and more recently Pharell's Lego Biopic taking to the big screen. By now it's getting a little tricky to reinvent the wheel of musical biopics, but singer Robbie Williams is here with a unique spin – a film about his life's story, as represented by a CGI monkey.

Props for creativity, it's certainly never been seen before (at least in the biopic world) and with top-notch VFX technology behind the film, it might be the most bizarrely intriguing trailer I've ever seen. There are still plenty of exciting upcoming VFX films launching this year, but with Robbie's GCI monkey masterpiece set to release in January, it'll be hard to top that absurdity in 2025.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles