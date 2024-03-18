The best upcoming VFX films of 2024

2024 has a host of upcoming VFX-heavy films that promise to be visual masterpieces, with CG and effects from the likes of ILM, DNEG, Wētā FX and Framestore. To understand what goes into this kind of work read our feature on making Ridley Scott's Napoleon or our deep dive into the VFX behind The Creator.

You’ll see exceptional creature work from Wētā FX in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which comes out in May. If you like monster films, look out for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire later this month, and A Quiet Place: Day One in June.

Borderlands and Furiosa are sci-fi offerings with extraordinary visuals, and we’re also looking forward to the psychological thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, and action comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

If you want to work in VFX then take a look at our tutorials for Cinema 4D, as well as our explainers for core CG platforms Houdini and Unreal Engine 5. But whatever you’re into, whether you're an aspiring VFX artist or film lover, you’ll find some exciting movies to look forward to this year that are best experienced on the big screen. Read on to get some useful dates for your diary. Come back too, as I'll be updating this regularly with new VFX movies.

March 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, March 29, 2024

In contrast to the epic confrontation of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, this time the monsters have to team up to face a mysterious danger that threatens to destroy them both, as well as the whole planet. You can expect a feast of VFX delivered by a roster of top facilities: DNEG, Wētā FX, Scanline VFX, Baked Studios, Luma Pictures, Supervixen Studios and Savage VFX.

Also out this month

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, March 22

Immaculate, March 22

Kung Fu Panda 4, March 28

April 2024

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Apr 19, 2024

Directed and co-written by Guy Ritchie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a spy comedy thriller based on the true story of a secret mission during World War II. Visual effects are by Atomic Arts, whose recent projects also include Damsel, True Detective: Night Country, and The Creator. Expect plenty of action, hijinks and explosions with Henry Cavill, Eiza González, and Alan Ritchson.

Also out this month

Monkey Man, 5 April

Civil War, Apr 26

May 2024

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, May 10, 2024

The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise takes place 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). Ape civilisations have flourished, while humans have regressed to a primitive state. Led by visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist, a team at Wētā FX created the astonishing VFX for this feature. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball and stars Owen Teague and Freya Allan.

Also out this month

The Fall Guy, May 2

IF, May 17

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, May 24

Garfield, May 24

June 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One, June 28, 2024

Horror fans: stand by for another dose of monsters and carnage from the A Quiet Place series, set in a world that has been invaded by blind aliens with highly sensitive hearing. We can expect to see some impressive creature work from the VFX team at ILM, lead by VFX Supervisors Jeff Sutherland and Malcolm Humphreys. This feature is directed by Michael Sarnoski and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.

Also out this month

The Crow, June 7

Bad Boys 4, June 14

Inside Out 2, June 14

July 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine, 26 July, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up to portray Deadpool and Wolverine as they cooperate to defeat an enemy as part of a mission set by the Time Variance Authority. VFX for this feature was split between ILM, Base FX, Barnstorm VFX, Framestore and Wētā FX, with VFX supervisor Swen Gillberg and VFX producer Lisa Marra.

Also out this month

Despicable Me 4, July 3

Twisters, July 19

August 2024

Borderlands, 9 August, 2024

Based on the video game series of the same name, Borderlands follows Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an outlaw who returns to her home planet of Pandora to find a missing girl who holds a powerful secret. A top-notch cast including Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this sci-fi action comedy that promises to be a visual treat. VFX come from Blur Studio, Framestore, Crafty Apes, Axis Studios, DNEG, Pixomondo and ReDefine.

Also out this month

Alien: Romulus, August 16

Kraven the Hunter, August 30

September 2024

Transformers One, 13 September, 2024

VFX for this animated feature come from ILM, with Frazer Churchill as ILM visual effects supervisor, and Rob Coleman and Stephen King as ILM animation supervisors. Transformers One is an origin story set on the planet Cybertron looking at how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from being best friends to enemies. It has a great cast of voice actors including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, and Laurence Fishburne.

Also out this month

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, September 6

The Wild Robot, September 20

October 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux, Oct 4, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star as the Joker and Harley Quinn in this sequel to the 2019 film, Joker. Harley Quinn is a psychiatrist assigned to treat the Joker, a deranged ex-party clown and stand up comedian who has turned to a life of crime. Harley Quinn becomes infatuated with him and the pair begin a deadly romantic affair. VFX for this disturbing yet visually arresting psychological thriller, which is also a musical, are delivered by Scanline VFX and Barnstorm VFX.

Also out this month

Piece by Piece, October 11

Venom: The Last Dance, October 25

Wolf Man, October 25

November 2024

Wicked, 27 November, 2024

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum star in the first installment of a two-part adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. The story takes place in the land of Oz and begins before the arrival of Dorothy, and centers around a young woman who is wrongly characterised as a wicked witch as she tries to expose a corrupt and powerful wizard. The visual effects are made by ILM and Framestore.

Also out this month

Gladiator 2, November 22

Moana 2, November 27

December 2024

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Dec 20, 2024

Fans of the video game series will get a burst of nostalgia from this action-adventure comedy starring Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna. The picture contains both live action and animated characters, and VFX come from Clear Angle Studios.

Also out this month