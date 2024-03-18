The best upcoming VFX films of 2024

2024 has a host of upcoming VFX-heavy films that promise to be visual masterpieces, with CG and effects from the likes of ILM, DNEG, Wētā FX and Framestore. To understand what goes into this kind of work read our feature on making Ridley Scott's Napoleon or our deep dive into the VFX behind The Creator.
You’ll see exceptional creature work from Wētā FX in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which comes out in May. If you like monster films, look out for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire later this month, and A Quiet Place: Day One in June.
Borderlands and Furiosa are sci-fi offerings with extraordinary visuals, and we’re also looking forward to the psychological thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, and action comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
If you want to work in VFX then take a look at our tutorials for Cinema 4D, as well as our explainers for core CG platforms Houdini and Unreal Engine 5. But whatever you’re into, whether you're an aspiring VFX artist or film lover, you’ll find some exciting movies to look forward to this year that are best experienced on the big screen. Read on to get some useful dates for your diary. Come back too, as I'll be updating this regularly with new VFX movies.
March 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, March 29, 2024
In contrast to the epic confrontation of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, this time the monsters have to team up to face a mysterious danger that threatens to destroy them both, as well as the whole planet. You can expect a feast of VFX delivered by a roster of top facilities: DNEG, Wētā FX, Scanline VFX, Baked Studios, Luma Pictures, Supervixen Studios and Savage VFX.
Also out this month
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, March 22
- Immaculate, March 22
- Kung Fu Panda 4, March 28
April 2024
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Apr 19, 2024
Directed and co-written by Guy Ritchie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a spy comedy thriller based on the true story of a secret mission during World War II. Visual effects are by Atomic Arts, whose recent projects also include Damsel, True Detective: Night Country, and The Creator. Expect plenty of action, hijinks and explosions with Henry Cavill, Eiza González, and Alan Ritchson.
Also out this month
- Monkey Man, 5 April
- Civil War, Apr 26
May 2024
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, May 10, 2024
The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise takes place 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). Ape civilisations have flourished, while humans have regressed to a primitive state. Led by visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist, a team at Wētā FX created the astonishing VFX for this feature. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball and stars Owen Teague and Freya Allan.
Also out this month
- The Fall Guy, May 2
- IF, May 17
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, May 24
- Garfield, May 24
June 2024
A Quiet Place: Day One, June 28, 2024
Horror fans: stand by for another dose of monsters and carnage from the A Quiet Place series, set in a world that has been invaded by blind aliens with highly sensitive hearing. We can expect to see some impressive creature work from the VFX team at ILM, lead by VFX Supervisors Jeff Sutherland and Malcolm Humphreys. This feature is directed by Michael Sarnoski and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.
Also out this month
- The Crow, June 7
- Bad Boys 4, June 14
- Inside Out 2, June 14
July 2024
Deadpool & Wolverine, 26 July, 2024
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up to portray Deadpool and Wolverine as they cooperate to defeat an enemy as part of a mission set by the Time Variance Authority. VFX for this feature was split between ILM, Base FX, Barnstorm VFX, Framestore and Wētā FX, with VFX supervisor Swen Gillberg and VFX producer Lisa Marra.
Also out this month
- Despicable Me 4, July 3
- Twisters, July 19
August 2024
Borderlands, 9 August, 2024
Based on the video game series of the same name, Borderlands follows Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an outlaw who returns to her home planet of Pandora to find a missing girl who holds a powerful secret. A top-notch cast including Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this sci-fi action comedy that promises to be a visual treat. VFX come from Blur Studio, Framestore, Crafty Apes, Axis Studios, DNEG, Pixomondo and ReDefine.
Also out this month
- Alien: Romulus, August 16
- Kraven the Hunter, August 30
September 2024
Transformers One, 13 September, 2024
VFX for this animated feature come from ILM, with Frazer Churchill as ILM visual effects supervisor, and Rob Coleman and Stephen King as ILM animation supervisors. Transformers One is an origin story set on the planet Cybertron looking at how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from being best friends to enemies. It has a great cast of voice actors including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, and Laurence Fishburne.
Also out this month
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, September 6
- The Wild Robot, September 20
October 2024
Joker: Folie à Deux, Oct 4, 2024
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star as the Joker and Harley Quinn in this sequel to the 2019 film, Joker. Harley Quinn is a psychiatrist assigned to treat the Joker, a deranged ex-party clown and stand up comedian who has turned to a life of crime. Harley Quinn becomes infatuated with him and the pair begin a deadly romantic affair. VFX for this disturbing yet visually arresting psychological thriller, which is also a musical, are delivered by Scanline VFX and Barnstorm VFX.
Also out this month
- Piece by Piece, October 11
- Venom: The Last Dance, October 25
- Wolf Man, October 25
November 2024
Wicked, 27 November, 2024
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum star in the first installment of a two-part adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. The story takes place in the land of Oz and begins before the arrival of Dorothy, and centers around a young woman who is wrongly characterised as a wicked witch as she tries to expose a corrupt and powerful wizard. The visual effects are made by ILM and Framestore.
Also out this month
- Gladiator 2, November 22
- Moana 2, November 27
December 2024
Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Dec 20, 2024
Fans of the video game series will get a burst of nostalgia from this action-adventure comedy starring Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna. The picture contains both live action and animated characters, and VFX come from Clear Angle Studios.
Also out this month
- The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, December 13
- Mufasa: The Lion King, December 20
- Nosferatu, December 25