Create gnarly battle damage for vehicles using a mix of Maya and Nuke

Whiskytree’s CG supervisor J.P. Monroy reveals the studio’s process for generating realistic battle scars on fighter planes.

Whiskytree battle damage effects tutorial
(Image credit: J.P. Monroy / Whiskytree)

Creating the effect of battle damage on a 3D asset often takes the skill of multiple VFX artists, but is by all accounts a relatively straightforward process to work on. However, that simplicity can be misleading when faced with complex sequences involving multiple assets. Plus, most jobs will require you to iterate quickly, match your work to a plate, and handle production-level hero assets with hundreds of UDIMs from different VFX vendors.

This was the case for us at Whiskytree on a high-profile TV show our team recently worked on. While tools like Houdini and Blender’s Geometry Nodes would usually be the port of call for procedural tasks, we needed a workflow that would allow for render-time damage without affecting the underlying shaders or geometry of the asset.

J.P. Monroy
J.P. Monroy
Art director

J.P. Monroy is an experienced Art Director with a demonstrated history of working in the motion pictures and film industry. He is skilled in most industry-standard Digital Content Creators with a focus on visual effects art direction, realistic environment creation, and concept development. Strong arts and design professional with a over a decade of industry experience.

