Technicolor's closure takes down MPC, The Mill and Mikros Animation – but is AI the answer?

News
By
published

Tells us what you think.

Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
(Image credit: Disney / MPC)

Technicolor has finally succumbed. Citing “severe financial challenges”, the VFX giant is shutting down all operations with immediate closures of The Mill, Mikros Animation (Plankton: The Movie, Orion and the Dark) and MPC Advertising. If you’re anything like me, that news will take a while to settle in. I’ve never known a time without these major players and it’s sad to think they’ll no longer be around.

MPC and The Mill are incredible companies who have provided the world with an unbelievable array of ground-breaking VFX work. It was only last year that we covered the making of MPC's out-of-this-world VFX work on the Netflix hit Spaceman and the making the VFX for Halo Season 2.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monolith Productions; Wonder Woman
Warner Bros. closing Monolith Productions is the end of an era – so what comes next?
Black and white image of secretaries in an office room
When two advertising giants merge, how are creatives affected?
3D art 2025 predictions; various 3D rendered images
2025 will be a surprisingly positive year for 3D art as 'AI will disappear into the background'
Making the VFX of Wicked; an Emerald City in a poppy field
How Wicked's magical VFX was made (and why a single scene was make or break)
The biggest 3D art trends we&#039;ll see in 2025; a 3D cat
The biggest 3D art trends we'll see in 2025
Adobe TransPixar AI app; a robot and flames
Adobe just stealth-released a game-changing AI app for VFX
Latest in VFX
Lion King CGI: Simba
Technicolor's closure takes down MPC, The Mill and Mikros Animation – but is AI the answer?
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s character animation; a small bear in a red had sat in a jungle
Paddington in Peru's animation works because of one small detail
Paddington in Peru VFX; a bear tied in rope steering a boat wheel
Paddington in Peru's use of previz turned a London studio into a jungle
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s ruined city; An elevated, high-angle view showcases a section of a stone ruin, likely a historical site, with a person navigating the crumbling structures.
"It was one of the most complicated scenes we had to do" – how Paddington in Peru's Citadel was made
Making Wicked&#039;s flying monkeys; a CG screaming monkey
How Wicked's terrifying flying monkeys were created
Elphaba sits on broom
Why Defying Gravity was Wicked's "most difficult sequence" to film
Latest in News
3d printed wallet
This beautiful 3D printed wallet is like a tiny sculpture for your pocket
An alleged AI-generated image in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
"There’s a fine line between utility and laziness”: fans clap back at Call of Duty's AI confession
Images from an AI video showing Donalt Trump rebranding of Gaza
Trump's AI Gaza video is shocking supporters, but his branding is all over it
Lion King CGI: Simba
Technicolor's closure takes down MPC, The Mill and Mikros Animation – but is AI the answer?
iPhone 16
Everyone's saying the same thing about the Trump 'racist' iPhone bug
Monolith Productions; Wonder Woman
Warner Bros. closing Monolith Productions is the end of an era – so what comes next?