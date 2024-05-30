Making the VFX for Halo Season 2

Features
By
published

How MPC brought a gaming universe to life.

Making the VFX of Halo season 2; a man flies through space
(Image credit: Paramount / MPC)

Small-screen VFX is getting, well… big. Not long ago delivering a epic sci-fi show based on a huge video game, with a judgemental fan-base keen to see their hero ‘done properly’ would send shivers down the spines of many VFX supervisors. But Halo proved it could be done, and MPC has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional shots on the Xbox-game-turned-TV-show, and no VFX supervisors were harmed.

MPC's experienced VFX team, under the leadership of VFX supervisor Kedar Manapragada and VFX Producer Nick Colangelo, collaborated closely with production VFX supervisor Wojciech Zielinski and VFX producer Mike May to deliver 97 shots for Paramount’s second Halo. A season in which everything got bigger and closer to the vision of the game developer, Bungie. Halo season 2 showed TV shows are approaching the standards of the best VFX movies.

Image 1 of 4
Making the VFX for Halo season 2
(Image credit: Paramount / MPC)
Image 1 of 4
Making the VFX for Halo season 2
(Image credit: Paramount / MPC)
Image 1 of 4
Making the VFX for Halo season 2
(Image credit: Paramount / MPC)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles