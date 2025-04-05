Learn how to make a symbolic TV-style intro sequence using high-end 3D motion graphics

How-to
By published

Creative director J.M. Blay reveals how to craft an artistic title sequence, based on the fantasy universe of 'Mistborn'.

J.M. Blay&#039;s high-end motion graphics tutorial opening image

The idea for this project stemmed from my love of Brandon Sanderson’s Mistborn novels and my desire to visually realise the world I was reading about. In this tutorial you can discover how to use Cinema 4D and After Effects to create a high-end motion graphics animation to be used for a title sequence. (There are more Cinema 4D tutorials and After Effects tutorials here on Creative Bloq to read.)

Choosing to invest time into this personal project rather than taking on any additional client work was a conscious decision, driven by my passion for fantasy literature and visual storytelling.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1