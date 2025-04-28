This artist used 3DCoat and Blender to create a 3D environment full of ancient mystery

3D art of the week: learn the story of Majed Al Harbi's El Patra Ruins. 3DCoat

Majed Al Harbi&#039;s &#039;El Patra Ruins&#039;: 3D environment art

Majed Al Harbi is a freelance concept artist based in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. He's particularly interested in environment design. Below he tells us about his epic 3D environment El Patra Ruins.

If you're inspired by Majed's work, take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software. New to 3D modelling? Check out our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to brush up on your skills.

3D World staff
3D World staff
All things 3D World

3D World was the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture. It published from 2000-2024.

