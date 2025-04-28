Majed Al Harbi is a freelance concept artist based in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. He's particularly interested in environment design. Below he tells us about his epic 3D environment El Patra Ruins.

This piece was made under the mentorship of Sathish Kumar, with the challenge of creating an environment filled with unusual ruins, and to come up with a set of ideas, sketches, explorations, colours and patterns.

My idea was about the discovery of a temple built inside rocks by Bedouin travellers, inspired by the historical city of Petra, in Jordan. It was a great experience and I learned a lot. I wanted to show the power of scale and the amazing details in Islamic architecture, with the beauty of ruins built into the rocks. 3DCoat is a gem for making these kinds of architectural details.

I wanted to show the power of scale and the amazing details in Islamic architecture

I did all the modelling and sculpted in 3DCoat, except for the camel and people, where I used BigMediumSmall assets from Jama Jurabaev, while I also got the statue from Sketchfab. The technique here was to make my own stencils from a photo using free software called Materialize.

I picked a photo of a gate and opened it in the software, then made a displacement map. I used that as a stencil in 3DCoat to make the main gate, then moved to Blender to optimise it, and added the statue and supporting elements. It’s a great technique to make unusual pieces.

You can see more of Majed's art at via his Art Station account.

