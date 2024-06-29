Branching Out: Inside Whiskeytree's VFX success story

Features
By
published

Founder and CEO Jonathan Harb lifts the lid on the studio’s story and its phenomenal success in turbulent times.

Whiskeytree
Jonathan Harb cuts the ribbon on Whiskytree’s California studio space in 2019, flanked by colleagues, clients, friends and local officials. (Image credit: Whiskeytree)

Times are tough for the VFX industry, but it’s not all bad news. Even with Hollywood strikes, job losses, and the rise of AI, studios like Whiskytree have been able to blossom. The California-based studio has garnered a reputation for its breathtaking environments, on-set VFX, compositing, effects simulation, and plenty more on top. Most recently you can see its work in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, with other recent credits including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Indeed, Whiskytree has seen so much success that it recently announced the opening of a second location near Atlanta, Georgia. The facility will help to meet the increasingly extreme demand for VFX in that region, and provide dozens of sought-after job opportunities for artists and technicians. We recently caught up with Whiskytree founder and CEO Jonathan Harb to find out about the studio’s journey so far, its incredible CG creations, and why things aren’t necessarily quite as bad as they might seem for the VFX industry.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

Related articles