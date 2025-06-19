Time is running out for artists and curators to apply for Decentraland’s dual open calls for Art Week 2025, with $32,000 in funding up for grabs. Submissions close this Sunday, 22 June, for the annual celebration of immersive creativity in the Decentraland virtual world.

Applicants can win $2,200 or $1,000 in MANA and showcase their work during the four-day art festival running September 24-27, 2025 (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling if you need new tools for your work).

This year’s theme 'Touch Grass' invites creators to reflect on the desire for presence and connection in an increasingly artificial world. From surreal biopunk dreamscapes to speculative ecosystems, selected works will question what it means to feel something real in virtual space.

“We’re awarding $32,000 to support visionary artists and curators pushing the boundaries of virtual expression,” said Bay Backner, Head Producer at the Decentraland Foundation. “In past years, we’ve had the privilege of exhibiting pioneers like Lauren Moffatt and Dev Harlan — creators working at the frontier of VR and immersive art.”



“What’s exciting this year is how accessible we’re making it. Alongside our open call for 3D creators, we’re pairing non-3D artists and curators with top studios experienced in building in Decentraland. This means even if you can’t code or model, you can still see your concept brought to life in the virtual world.”

3D artists, immersive designers, and game and creative studios are invited to submit proposals for original interactive installations. Ten winners will be awarded $2,200 in MANA, a 2x2 LAND parcel (32m x 32m) for installation, 12 months of live exhibition time in Decentraland’s Genesis City and an official feature in the Decentraland Art Week 2025 programme.



A second track is designed for visual artists, curators and galleries who want to bring their creative vision to life without experience in 3D design. Ten concepts will receive $1,000 USD in MANA, full 3D production by leading virtual design studios via Decentraland’s Creator Connect programme and again, a LAND parcel, 12 months of live exhibition time and a feature in the Decentraland Art Week 2025 programme.

The final deadline for both open calls is Sunday, 22 June 2025. Winners will be announced later in June.

See the open call details and how to apply.