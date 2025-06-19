Recommended reading

Final days to apply for $32,000 in artist grants for Decentraland Art Week 2025

3D creators, visual artists and curators still have time to make submissions on this year's theme.

Time is running out for artists and curators to apply for Decentraland’s dual open calls for Art Week 2025, with $32,000 in funding up for grabs. Submissions close this Sunday, 22 June, for the annual celebration of immersive creativity in the Decentraland virtual world.

Applicants can win $2,200 or $1,000 in MANA and showcase their work during the four-day art festival running September 24-27, 2025 (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling if you need new tools for your work).

