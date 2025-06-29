Recommended reading

Universities, take note: Warwick's refreshing rebrand shows how to blend modern and heritage design

The new look is an improvement on 2015's controversial identity.

Warwick University rebrand
The University of Warwick's new wordmark and updated crest (Image credit: The University of Warwick)

University branding can be hard to get right. At once designed to appeal to younger generations and convey a sense of heritage, it can have several plates to spin. In 2015, Warwick University unveiled a 'modern' rebrand so divisive that students petitioned to reverse it. But now, ten years later, the university has revealed a new look that gets the balance just right.

Guided by insights from over 10,000 opinions including staff, students and alumni, Warwick's new branding includes a modernised crest, a bold new wordmark and a fresh colour palette. Like many of the best rebrands, it's one that, thanks to its focus on heritage, feels both contemporary, and like it's always been there.

