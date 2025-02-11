IIT College of Architecture's new look brings Bauhaus bang up to date

News
By
published

It includes a digital revival of one of Mies van der Rohe's typefaces.

IIT College of Architecture brand across print
(Image credit: IIT College of Architecture)

A few years ago the IIT (Illinois Institute of Technology) Institute of Design got a beautiful new rebrand courtesy of COLLINS, and this year, it's the IIT College of Architecture's turn to get a new look.

The IIT is stepped in history. It became a global centre of modernism under the leadership of Mies van der Rohe, one of the pioneers of modern architecture and one of the directors of the Bauhaus. Mies van der Rohe created 21 buildings on IIT's campus, including the iconic column-free SR Crown Hall.

Image 1 of 2
IIT College of Architecture brand typeface
(Image credit: IIT College of Architecture)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.