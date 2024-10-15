I think I've found my favourite visual identity of the year

China Now's rebrand is a masterclass in elegant design.

China Now visual identity in practice
(Image credit: Saboteur)

One project that caught my eye this week is the design for The China Now Musical Festival, an annual series of events produced by the Bard College US-China Institute in partnership with the Central Conservatory of Music in Bejing. Bard College is a very classy bohemian arts-based college in New York, and its festival now has a classy design to match, courtesy of London agency Saboteur (who just won three Brand Impact Awards).

The goal of the project was to bring Chinese music to life for new audiences and the visual identity, which is called Musical Characters of China, uses calligraphy to showcase the expressive nature of Chinese music. "Words like 乐 ("music"), 连 (“link”), 聚 (“together”), and 动 (“movement”) emerge from the performers, making each word an integral part of the performance," reads Saboteur's project page.

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

