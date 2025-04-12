This historic dockyard’s branding rewrites the rulebook on heritage design

The new campaign packs a punch.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard
(Image credit: SomeOne)

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard boasts an impressive collection of historical navel artefacts, but engaging a new generation with maritime history is no mean feat. Rewriting the rules of heritage branding, Portsmouth Dockyard has launched a new campaign bursting with a re-energised appeal to entice visitors young and old to its leading attractions, from The Mary Rose to HMS Victory.

While there's no formula for creating impactful branding, Portsmouth Dockyard's new identity is a prime example of how simple visuals paired with playful copy can inject a dose of personality to build a punchy brand. With a bold colour palette and strong typography, Portsmouth Dockyard's new campaign expertly blends heritage with contemporary flair.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

