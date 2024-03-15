“It had to be a joyful identity”: InnTravel’s rebrand is masterfully simple

Walking holiday brand InnTravel is shaking up design in the industry after unveiling a new brand identity with life's simple pleasures at its core. With stunning illustrations, a cosy colour palette and a passion for exploration, InnTravel's new identity is a refreshing take on the typical holiday brand, embracing nature over garish indulgence.

InnTravel's grounded and comforting feel makes it one of the best rebrands I've seen in recent times. Increasingly, travel sector branding has been a sea of oversaturated blue-skied beaches accompanied by cheesy pop songs and even cheesier taglines. With its simple yet stunning visuals, InnTravel's rebrand is brimming with class, character and a delightful dose of escapism.

The fingerpost sign acts as a symbol of the brand's unique focus of walking holidays (Image credit: SomeOne/InnTravel)

Created by design agency SomeOne, InnTravel's rebrand is shaped around the motif of the fingerpost sign – a classic symbol connected to walking and the wider theme of travel. The sign acts as a highlighter within the design, guiding customers to important information while creating a charming visual motif across the brand's graphics.

This motif continues in the logo, which features a cleverly integrated signpost design within the letter 't'. The stripped-back design is accentuated by a series of stylish illustrations created by the InnTravel Curator, embellishing the rebrand with a delightful bespoke appeal in line with the brand's tailored approach to travel.

InnTravel's bespoke illustrations give the brand a sense of personality and playfulness (Image credit: SomeOne/InnTravel)

"The personal touches of the script font, illustrations and signposts provide so much character and individuality," says lead designer Flo Campbell. "Travelling is such a joyful thing to do – it had to be a joyful identity," she adds. InnTravel's rebrand is a stunning gem amongst competitors, bringing a unique and personal feel to the travel sector. It exemplifies the power of style through simplicity, making it a rebrand that feels poignant, purposeful and unpretentious.

Image 1 of 4 InnTravel's rebrand has a strong sense of style and purpose (Image credit: SomeOne/InnTravel) The rebrand uses simplicity and natural imagery to project it's message (Image credit: SomeOne/InnTravel) The bespoke illustrations perfectly accommodate InnTravel's cosy travel aesthetic (Image credit: SomeOne/InnTravel) Use of natural light colours gives the rebrand a refreshing feel (Image credit: SomeOne/InnTravel)

