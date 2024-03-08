Sweaty Betty's rebrand is exactly what I need from the fitness industry

As a millennial, I have a complicated relationship with the fitness industry. Having grown up surrounded by the toxic images of super-skinny being the desired state of being, I'm cynical about any attempt to push messages in the fitness space. Sure, the fitness branding space is more inclusive now – but exercise is still usually pushed in conjunction with how we look and not how we feel. And it's hard for a brand to get it right in an authentic way.

But Sweaty Betty has rebranded, and the campaign genuinely strikes a chord with me. Centred around how exercise can shift your mindset, bring positivity and make you feel great, the new messaging feels authentic, not over the top or forced. I think it's among the best rebrands I've seen.

The campaign, spearheaded by Fluoro, features video shot in an DIY style (like it was shot by your mate) and are full of groups of women exercising together, with no real focus on their bodies. Images are accompanied by messages like "being strong is being comfortable with yourself", and "embracing our bodies and what we can do with them".

The campaign feels joyful and about more than exercising off the calories you did or didn't eat last night. Rather than being encouraged to "transform yourself", we're encouraged to "be yourself". It's a way of looking at fitness that's healthy for mind and body, it's the real way to motivate yourself to get moving, and I can get behind it.

“It’s important for us to ensure the message we’re putting out into the world isn’t about how exercise can make your body look, but how it makes us feel and what it can help us do. Women are subject to enough pressures without someone else defining the ‘right’ way to exercise," says Melissa Mullen, Global Brand President of Sweaty Betty.

“Thankfully, a reckoning is starting to happen surrounding health and actualisation vs aesthetics. We want to be at the forefront of that movement. Fluoro understood our mission from the beginning and we’re thrilled with the way they’ve brought it to life with a new brand vision that we know will inspire and resonate with our global community.”nity.”