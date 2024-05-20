Clever 'broken slogan' billboards make an important point about branding

Lost in autotranslation.

The Nike logo and text reading "simply enact it"
Anyone out in London recently may have spotted some odd mobile billboard advertising about. The pieces appear to be advertising well-known brands, but something is off. "Simply enact it," Nike says. "Maybe it's congenital," reads an ad for Maybelline.

The attention-grabbing campaign aims to raise awareness of a discipline that doesn't tend to get a lot of high-street advertising. And having worked in translation myself, l can vouch for the fact that it's 100% on the mark.

