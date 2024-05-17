Corona beer turns stock photos into clever optical illusion ads

By
published

Simple... and cheap.

A Corona beer billboard advert showing an optical illusion in which the sunset looks like a beer bottle
(Image credit: Corona / We Believers)

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and so does Corona Extra, it seems. The beer brand has used a simple illusion to personalise cheap stock photos and turn them into a minimalist but very effective billboard advertising campaign.

The series of ads features stock images of sunsets over the sea in which the reflection of light on the water happens to vaguely form the shape of a beer bottle. All it took was the addition of the Corona logo to complete the illusion.

Image 1 of 2
A Corona beer billboard advert showing an optical illusion in which the sunset looks like a beer bottle
Corona's clever (and cheap) optical illusion ads(Image credit: Corona / We Believers)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

