The sentimental reason it's always 9:41 in Apple ads

By
published

It's not just blind continuity.

Apple ads
(Image credit: Apple)

If you've been an Apple fan since the dawn of the iPhone back in 2007, you may have noticed one satisfying detail that's continued throughout its evolution. What's the time? It's 9:41, always. While it might seem like a random time, it turns out that this little detail dates way back to the iPhone's debut, and it's stuck ever since. 

From the original model all the way to the iPhone 15, the strangely specific time has been displayed in presentations, billboards and posters across the Apple timeline. With a slice of tasteful continuity, each new Apple launch is a subtle homage to its humble beginnings. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear

Staff Writer

