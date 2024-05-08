McDonald's will "Deal With The Trash" in unprecedented new campaign

McDonald's Sweden has just launched an unprecedented new campaign that expands its existing promise to "deal with the trash" on the streets of Sweden. The original campaign began last year, and incentivised customers to scan an app when throw away their McDonald's packaging in a rubbish bin. That action then converted into deals on McDonald's goodies.

But now, the fast food giant has also promised to include the trash of its competitors in the scheme. This is setting a new standard in environmental accountability, and is an impressive campaign. After all, fast food joints may have some of the best logos, but we don't want to see them lying around on the streets, am I right? See one of the campaign films below, which highlights the issue.

So from now on, if Swedish customers have Burger King or Burger Max packaging, it can be scanned into the McDonald's app and get turned into deals on McDonald's food and drink. And if you're wondering how you prove you've actually used a bin and not just scanned and dumped, apparently it's due to a clever AI image recognition tool, which verifies disposal. Very clever.

The campaign (created by NORD DDB) will run across digital, OOH, DOOH and print.

"To have the tool include some of McDonald’s competitors felt like an obvious next step for this campaign, says Sofia Nordström, art director at NORD DDB.

"The purpose of the campaign is to maximise the amount of trash to end up in the bin one step at a time to keep the streets royally clean."

Check out another of the campaign videos below, which comes with some typically quirky McDonald's choreography.

While we've loved so many of McDonald's campaigns (see a selection of our favourites here), this is one of few that serve a greater purpose. We hope to see it adopted around the world.