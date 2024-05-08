McDonald's will "Deal With The Trash" in unprecedented new campaign

A promise to turn competitors' trash into customer deals.

McDonald's deal with the trash
(Image credit: McDonald's)

McDonald's Sweden has just launched an unprecedented new campaign that expands its existing promise to "deal with the trash" on the streets of Sweden. The original campaign began last year, and incentivised customers to scan an app when throw away their McDonald's packaging in a rubbish bin. That action then converted into deals on McDonald's goodies. 

But now, the fast food giant has also promised to include the trash of its competitors in the scheme. This is setting a new standard in environmental accountability, and is an impressive campaign. After all, fast food joints may have some of the best logos, but we don't want to see them lying around on the streets, am I right? See one of the campaign films below, which highlights the issue.

