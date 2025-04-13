Popeyes puts a clever spin on its logo to entice hungry fans
Just say ‘yes’.
Fast food chain Popeyes is known for its legendary Louisiana-style chicken that's hard to resist. Playing on the mouthwatering allure of its food, the brand has launched an ingenious new campaign that subtly invites fans to give in to temptation.
The best adverts often subvert our expectations, using clever imagery to create iconic campaigns that stand the test of time. Popeyes' latest ads are no different, proving that subtle yet ingenious advertising can have a big impact, leaving consumers hungry for more.
On the surface, the 'Hard to Say No' campaign appears fairly unassuming, with candid food shots and hungry hands reaching for a bite, but one crucial detail is missing – the Popeyes logo. (Well, the complete logo at least). While it seems the campaign commits the cardinal sin of advertising, it's actually an ingenious subversion, replacing the Popeyes name with the simple word 'yes' – a subliminal invitation to indulge.
Brands ditching their logos in ads has been a trend in the past few months, leveraging fan recognition to create subversive campaigns. While it might seem odd to remove the key element of your brand, the technique has seen great success with competitors like McDonald's and Kellogg's, proving that iconic brands shouldn't be afraid to bend the rules.
Popeyes latest campaign is subtle yet brilliant example of minimalist branding with an ingenious twist. If you're after more inspiring campaigns, check out Tesco's logo-free billboards that was a winner with design fans.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
