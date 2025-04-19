Heinz somehow makes opening sauce packets a fashion statement with stylish tooth 'grillz'
Opening ketchup – but make it fashion.
Heinz has dropped a new campaign that offers an unconventional solution to opening stubborn sauce packets – custom Heinz tooth grillz. Many of us have ripped into a condiment packet with our chompers, but admittedly, it's not always the most effective method. Heinz's fashionable yet functional solution manages to make the mundane into a blinged-out eating experience that brings us sauce with style.
Heinz is known for creating some of the best adverts, using a distinct marketing aesthetic to entice audiences. With minimalist design and a focus on the consumer experience, the heritage brand continues to evolve through the generations, proving that it can balance timeless design with playful modern advertising.
Created by Heinz Brazil, the bold campaign features a series of foodies ripping into sauce packets with the help of custom Heinz grillz. With roots in the US South, this dental jewellery trend has evolved into a symbol of style and self-expression, particularly in the black community.
Ranging from stripped-back silver to bright, blinged-out designs, the playful campaign evokes the diverse aesthetics of modern grillz. Each piece features a unique nod to the Heinz logo, alongside a ridged bottom edge for easy sauce ripping capabilities. Sadly, the custom grillz aren't available to buy, with Heinz instead opting for a number of influencer promos across Insta and TikTok.
Heinz has really been stepping up their ad game recently, as we saw with its logo-free billboards that break all the rules for all the right reasons. The brand also proves it's not afraid to push the boat out and get a little weird, like in this Heinz x KitKat collab that shocked social media.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
