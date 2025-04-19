Heinz somehow makes opening sauce packets a fashion statement with stylish tooth 'grillz'

Opening ketchup – but make it fashion.

Heinz has dropped a new campaign that offers an unconventional solution to opening stubborn sauce packets – custom Heinz tooth grillz. Many of us have ripped into a condiment packet with our chompers, but admittedly, it's not always the most effective method. Heinz's fashionable yet functional solution manages to make the mundane into a blinged-out eating experience that brings us sauce with style.

Heinz is known for creating some of the best adverts, using a distinct marketing aesthetic to entice audiences. With minimalist design and a focus on the consumer experience, the heritage brand continues to evolve through the generations, proving that it can balance timeless design with playful modern advertising.

