Heinz somehow makes opening sauce packets a fashion statement with stylish tooth 'grillz'

Heinz has dropped a new campaign that offers an unconventional solution to opening stubborn sauce packets – custom Heinz tooth grillz. Many of us have ripped into a condiment packet with our chompers, but admittedly, it's not always the most effective method. Heinz's fashionable yet functional solution manages to make the mundane into a blinged-out eating experience that brings us sauce with style.

Heinz is known for creating some of the best adverts, using a distinct marketing aesthetic to entice audiences. With minimalist design and a focus on the consumer experience, the heritage brand continues to evolve through the generations, proving that it can balance timeless design with playful modern advertising.

A post shared by Heinz Brasil (@heinz_br) A photo posted by on

Created by Heinz Brazil, the bold campaign features a series of foodies ripping into sauce packets with the help of custom Heinz grillz. With roots in the US South, this dental jewellery trend has evolved into a symbol of style and self-expression, particularly in the black community.

Ranging from stripped-back silver to bright, blinged-out designs, the playful campaign evokes the diverse aesthetics of modern grillz. Each piece features a unique nod to the Heinz logo, alongside a ridged bottom edge for easy sauce ripping capabilities. Sadly, the custom grillz aren't available to buy, with Heinz instead opting for a number of influencer promos across Insta and TikTok.

Heinz has really been stepping up their ad game recently, as we saw with its logo-free billboards that break all the rules for all the right reasons. The brand also proves it's not afraid to push the boat out and get a little weird, like in this Heinz x KitKat collab that shocked social media.