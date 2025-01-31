Heinz's logo-free billboards break all the rules

It’s a win for classic design.

Wieden + Kennedy billboard for Heinz featuring an image of baked beans with copy that reads &quot;It has to be toast&quot;.
(Image credit: Wieden + Kennedy)

Heinz has unveiled a tasty new billboard campaign that boldly ditches its iconic logo. Featuring close-up shots of its most popular products – from baked beans to the humble tomato soup – the campaign is ingeniously understated, showcasing the instant recognisability of the Heinz brand.

In line with the best billboard advertising examples, Heinz's confident new campaign is a daring move, bucking the trends of conventional billboard branding. Represented only by its distinct typeface, Heinz proves that heritage design will always be timeless, iconic and instantly recognisable.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

