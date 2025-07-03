Remember when game worlds were made from pixels and your biggest worry was running out of lives before dinner? Squirrelling away lunch money to spend on chasing your best times in OutRun? Then you've come to the right quiz.

This quick quiz is for everyone who blew dust out of a cartridge or taped their loose power cable to the back of a ZX Spectrum, who saw endless charm in a couple of dots on screen and a Game Over screen was a challenge to jump bck in, albiet next time armed with a Poke code scrawled from the pages of C&VG or Your Sinclair.

And just like The Last Starfighter taught us, playing games isn't just fun, but saying 'yes' to random well-dressed men in parking lots can be a good thing. So say 'Yes' and take my quiz, it'll only take five minutes, and who knows, maybe you'll be beamed up to save a universe somewhere. Or just waste time while you wait for the Starbucks barista to make your coffee.

