The new ZX Spectrum full-size retro computer even includes rubber keys

The retro console revival phenomenon shows no signs of abating, and you know things are getting serious when the classic 8-bit Sinclair ZX Spectrum is getting a full-sized replica, complete with rubber keys.

The 'Speccy' was a home computer that dominated the UK in the 1980s, and had a competitive tussle with the Commodore 64 for the hearts and minds of kids who grew up under the spectre of nuclear armageddon. Sure, we had Atari, Nintendo and Sega consoles but for many in the UK the home computer was the real deal. We'd learn to code and 'poke' simple games, and it was a joy, despite that rubber keyboard.

The new ZX Spectrum full-sized replica is being made and released by Retro Games, the same team that has already released the The C64 replica, as well as the recent Atari 400 Mini and the excellent Amiga A500 Mini, all of which feature in my guide to the best retro consoles. Like those replicas, the new ZX Spectrum is a faithful model that brings back the good old days and comes with 48 built-in games from both the 48K and 128K Spectrums. (New games can be added via USB.)

The ZX Spectrum is a full-sized replica of the classic 1980s home computer, complete with its famous rubber keyboard for coding your own games. (Image credit: Retro Games)

In the box you'll find the ZX Spectrum full-sized computer along with a USB-C power cable, HDMI Cable and the system will feature four USB-A ports to add additional controllers for multiplayer games, something we didn't have back in the 1980s heyday.

What isn't in the box is a joystick, but the retro replica does feature that working keyboard so we're going to have to play as we used to, using the keys. Retro Games does sell an 8-bit joystick called simply TheJoystick, which will be a must.

The games can be played in 720 HD output via HDMI, with PAL (50Hz) and NTSC (60Hz) compatibility and will be presented in the original 4:3 ratio or pixel perfect aspect ratios. Optional CRT filters and a configurable border size with twelve frames round out the features.

You will be able to either load games from a menu or access 'Classic mode' to enter BASIC commands, meaning you'll be able to program your own games as well as load old ones. The games list is yet to be released, but some titles have been shared: Manic Miner, Head Over Heels, Saboteur! Remastered, The Hobbit and The Great Escape are all classics, while the horribly difficult Army Moves is here too for those who want to relive childhood trauma.

48 games are pre-loaded on the new ZX Spectrum retro computer, including classics such as Head Over Heels. The Hobbit and Manic Miner. (Image credit: Retro Games)

This is not the first ZX Spectrum retro console, there was the ZX Spectrum Vega from 2015 that sold in limited numbers and now is a rarity. But Retro Games' release has those rubber keys. If you can't wait to get reunited with some of the best Speccy games, then Antstream Arcade is a good option - it features Manic Miner and the Monty Mole series, and new games are added weekly.

If you're a keen retro gamer and want to try your hand at creating a game, then read up on GameMaker and our GameMaker vs Godot feature for details on these excellent game creation platforms. Or swat up on BASIC coding to create era-accurate Speccy games.

The ZX Spectrum releases November 22, and has a price of £89, which translates to around $99 at US distributors. You can pre-order the ZX Spectrum on Amazon now ahead of release (it could sell fast).