The new ZX Spectrum full-size retro computer even includes rubber keys

I owned every Speccy as a kid, so of course I need this retro revival.

ZX Spectrum retro console
(Image credit: Retro Games)

The retro console revival phenomenon shows no signs of abating, and you know things are getting serious when the classic 8-bit Sinclair ZX Spectrum is getting a full-sized replica, complete with rubber keys.

The 'Speccy' was a home computer that dominated the UK in the 1980s, and had a competitive tussle with the Commodore 64 for the hearts and minds of kids who grew up under the spectre of nuclear armageddon. Sure, we had Atari, Nintendo and Sega consoles but for many in the UK the home computer was the real deal. We'd learn to code and 'poke' simple games, and it was a joy, despite that rubber keyboard.

