Godot vs GameMaker: which is the right game engine for you?

Features
By
published

Discover the best game engine for you with our guide to Godot vs GameMaker.

Godot Engine vs Unity; prince of persia vs cassette beasts
(Image credit: Ubisoft / Bytten Studio)

Most industries have well-known brands and lesser-known alternatives. The big guns get the headlines and most of the airtime, but not necessarily because they're any better. In the world of game design, this is very much the case with Godot and GameMaker. Compared to Unity and Unreal Engine, you could say they're well behind the pack but that would be doing them a grave injustice.

Both Godot and GameMaker are fantastic game engines that have seen a rise in popularity thanks largely to Unity's pricing restructure. The fact that Godot is free and GameMaker offers a free version makes these two alternatives particularly appealing for indie developers. Both enable you to make and release games in the best games consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC.

Godot
Godot Engine

Godot Engine can be downloaded for free, it has been open-source since 2014 but it is increasingly gaining traction in the world of game engines. This boost in popularity is largely due to the uncertainty surrounding Unity's pricing structure. Godot Engine is totally free and always will be.

GameMaker
GameMaker

GameMaker can be downloaded for free but it does have the limitation of non-commercial use and zero functionality for console export. If you want these benefits, then you'll need to consider one of the paid-for alternative licenses.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 GodotGameMaker
OSWindows, macOS, and LinuxWindows, macOS, and Linux
CPUx86 for Windows. ARM on macOSDual Core CPU
GPUIntegrated graphics with full Vulkan 1.0 support for Forward+ rendering and mobile rendering. OpenGL 3.3 support is required for the compatibility rendering method OpenGL 4-compliant onboard graphics
Memory4GB RAM minimum2GB RAM minimum

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

Related articles