MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: which should you choose?

Apple's MacBook Air line has seen significant upgrades in recent years, with the introduction of the M2 chip in 2022 and the M3 chip in 2024. These speedy processors have been built into three models: the 13-inch MacBook Air M2, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 and the 15-inch MacBook Air M3.

Both models have spent time on our best laptops for graphic design list, but which is realy best for you? I've compared these models to see how they stack up against each other, and summarise the results in the article below. My comparisons are based on a number of sources, including my own knowledge and experience, Apple's official specifications, Creative Bloq's reviews of the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and the Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024) , and reviews by some of our sister websites.

The MacBook Air M2 was released in July 2022, starting at $1,199 for the base 13-inch model. This represented a price increase from its M1 predecessor, which started at $999.

The MacBook Air M3 was launched in March 2024, starting at $1,099 for the base 13-inch model and $1,299 for the base 15-inch model.

MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: Design and features

MacBook Air M2 (Image credit: Future)

Both models feature a similar design philosophy, moving away from the iconic wedge shape of earlier MacBook Airs to a more uniform, slab-sided casing that aligns with the Pro line.

Both the M2 and M3 13-inch models are 0.44 inches (1.13cm) thick, while the 15-inch M3 model is a hair's breadth thicker at 0.45 inches (1.15cm). Both 13-inch models weigh 2.7lb (1.24kg), while the 15-inch M3 model weighs 3.3 pounds (1.5kg). Both are available in Midnight Blue, Starlight, Silver, and Space Grey. Both models feature MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and TouchID.

In short, you won't see much difference in these MacBooks just by looking at them. Unless of course you opt for the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, as it'll be bigger.

MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: Display

You can't choose between the M2 and M3 variants of the 13-inch MacBook Air in terms of their screens, either, because they're identical. In both cases, you'll get a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2560 x 1664.

The 15-inch model of the M3 Air, meanwhile, boasts a mini-LED IPS display with a 2880 x 1864 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. All three models feature a notch for the webcam and 500 nits of brightness (this makes it a decent mac for video editing).

MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: Battery life

MacBook Air M2 (Image credit: Future)

The M2 Air impressed us with its battery life, lasting over 16 hours in our video playback tests and easily getting through a full working day. The 13-inch version of the M3 MacBook Air, meanwhile, has exactly the same sized battery (52.6 watt-hours).

The 15-inch version has a chunkier 66.5 watt-hour battery to power that bigger screen. With the latter, our reviewer was impressed with being able to get about 15 hours of mixed use out of the laptop, which included "60MP raw image processing and photo editing in Affinity Photo, creating a scale drawing in Affinity Designer, lots and lots of web browsing and Google Docs/Sheets work, watching some videos and a few games of Stardew Valley."

Overall, though, Apple doesn't claim any difference in battery life between the M2 and M3 MacBooks, and we haven't found any evidence to the contrary.

MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: Performance

So far, you might be a bit confused by our comparison. If the design, display and battery life of the M2 and M3 MacBooks is broadly the same, what's the difference? The answer is, quite simply, their processors.

On the one hand, the M2 chip in the 2022 Air delivered impressive performance, with benchmark scores comparable to the M2 MacBook Pro in many tests.

On the other, the M3 chip in the 2024 MacBook Air showed significant improvements over the M2. In our Geekbench 6 tests, for example, it scored 3,075 in single-core and 12,079 in multi-core. This puts it ahead of many Intel i7 processors in single-core performance, though it may fall behind in multi-core tasks against chips with more cores.

The upshot of this is that the M3 MacBook Air will be better than the M2 MacBook Air at tackling demanding tasks like 60MP raw image processing, complex design work, and 8K ProRes video. However, it may still throttle under sustained heavy loads due to its fanless design.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 13-inch MacBook Air M2 13-inch MacBook Air M3 15-inch MacBook Air M3 Processor Apple M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU Apple M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU Apple M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU Screen 13.6” Liquid Retina display, 2560 by 1664 pixels, 500 nits brightness 13.6” Liquid Retina display, 2560 by 1664 pixels, 500 nits brightness 15.3-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina display, 2880 by 1864 pixels, 500 nits brightness Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours RAM 24GB 24GB 24GB Storage 2TB 2TB 2TB Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera

MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: Verdict

MacBook Air M3 (Image credit: Ian Evenden)

Both the M2 and M3 MacBook Airs are excellent machines for creative professionals and everyday users alike.

The M2 model represented a significant leap forward in 2022, offering Pro-level performance in the Air's slim form factor. The M3 model builds on this foundation, offering better performance, and the option of a larger 15-inch display. However, it comes at a premium price point (this is why we recommend the M2 as the best student laptop).

For anyone who has an M1 MacBook Air, the M3 model represents a compelling upgrade. Those with an M2 Air may find the difference less dramatic, but the larger screen option and improved processor speeds could be enticing.

Ultimately, both models offer exceptional performance, long battery life and silent operation in a thin and light package. The choice between them will likely come down to budget, the need for the latest features, and whether the larger screen size of the M3 is a priority.