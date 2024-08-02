MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: which should you choose?

Features
By
published

Wondering which Apple laptop is right for you? Our MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3 will answer that question.

MacBook M2 vs M3
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's MacBook Air line has seen significant upgrades in recent years, with the introduction of the M2 chip in 2022 and the M3 chip in 2024. These speedy processors have been built into three models: the 13-inch MacBook Air M2, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 and the 15-inch MacBook Air M3.

Both models have spent time on our best laptops for graphic design list, but which is realy best for you? I've compared these models to see how they stack up against each other, and summarise the results in the article below. My comparisons are based on a number of sources, including my own knowledge and experience, Apple's official specifications, Creative Bloq's reviews of the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and the Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024), and reviews by some of our sister websites.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: Specs
Row 0 - Cell 0 13-inch MacBook Air M213-inch MacBook Air M315-inch MacBook Air M3
ProcessorApple M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPUApple M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPUApple M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU
Screen13.6” Liquid Retina display, 2560 by 1664 pixels, 500 nits brightness13.6” Liquid Retina display, 2560 by 1664 pixels, 500 nits brightness15.3-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina display, 2880 by 1864 pixels, 500 nits brightness
Battery lifeUp to 18 hoursUp to 18 hoursUp to 18 hours
RAM24GB24GB24GB
Storage 2TB2TB2TB
Camera1080p FaceTime HD camera1080p FaceTime HD camera1080p FaceTime HD camera

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects. 

Related articles