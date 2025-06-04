Recommended reading

Godot Engine's native VisionOS support is a potential game-changer for VR developers

Apple's direct support for open-source Godot could be huge for indie devs.

Godot 4.5 Dev 5 snapshot
Godot Engine 4.5 Dev 5 has dropped, probably the final development snapshot before the upcoming release. There are several significant new features taking shape, including native VisionOS support thanks to Apple itself.

That could be big news for anyone with a VR game in the back of their head. Godot is one of our picks of the best game development software, and it's free and open-source, meaning that more indie devs could consider VR game development.

