Godot Engine 4.5 Dev 5 has dropped, probably the final development snapshot before the upcoming release. There are several significant new features taking shape, including native VisionOS support thanks to Apple itself.

That could be big news for anyone with a VR game in the back of their head. Godot is one of our picks of the best game development software, and it's free and open-source, meaning that more indie devs could consider VR game development.

The date for the Godot Engine 4.5 release has yet to be announced but should now be imminent with the final snapshot now published and the feature freeze around the corner. A year on from the launch of the last version, some 109 contributors have submitted 252 fixes.

Highlights in Dev 5 include abstract classes in GDScript, Shader baker exporting, WebAssembly SIMD support and inline color pickers. But it's native VisionOS support that's being flagged as the headline feature.

Apple's own engineering team reached out to propose the development of a visionOS VR plugin for Godot, pledging to continue development based on community feedback. Apple engineer Ricardo Sanchez-Saez made the pull request on GitHub.

VisionOS will be the first officially-supported platform integration in about a decade, and Apple's direct support for open-source Godot is huge for indie devs since it could lower barriers for VR creation.

It's also another sign that Apple's taking gaming increasingly seriously. It's rumoured that a new Apple gaming app will be announced next week at WWDC 2025 – just days after the launch of the Switch 2, potentially offering competition for what's likely to be one of the best game consoles.

As a great example of how creative XR games can be, the Godot XR Community held their latest Godot XR Game Jam back in March. The top-placed game was Andyman404's Your Hand Is A Dragon (XR) in which you play as a dragon that attacks fortresses manned by knights, controlling the dragon with your hand as if it's a sockpuppet while roaring out loud to make the dragon breathe fire. Seriously!

Your Hand Is A Dragon - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Godot team has stressed that all feedback and bug reports will be valuable to help ensure a smooth beta period for Godot 4.5 once it rolls out.

