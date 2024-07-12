Godot Engine: everything you need to know about the free indie game toolset

Features
By
published

Explaining the free open-source game tools Godot Engine, for developing 2D and 3D games.

Godot Engine: everything you need to know; two anime characters hold an umbrella
(Image credit: Polychroma Games)
Jump To:
Godot: Quick Menu

Badaboom by Decacis

(Image credit: Badaboom by Decacis)

1. A brief history
2. What is it?
3. Who is it for?
4. Standout features
5. Must-know tools
6. Popular games made in Godot
7. The price
8. What do I need to run Godot?
FAQs

What is Godot Engine, exactly? In this 'Godot explained' feature, I'll do just that: explain all you need to know about Godot, a game creator platform that is becoming increasingly popular with indie developers. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

Related articles