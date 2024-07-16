Godot Engine vs Unity: which is right for you?

Godot Engine vs Unity; prince of persia vs cassette beasts
(Image credit: Ubisoft / Bytten Studio)

For a while, Unity and Unreal Engine have stolen all the headlines. What were once limited to game development have become the chosen tools for broader content creation across a range of industries, including TV, Film, VR, and AV - read filmmaker Tim Richardson's reflections on using Unreal Engine. Unity continues to be the favourite for mobile game developers, whereas Unreal Engine is seeing increased popularity outside of games.

For various reasons, largely related to Unity's pricing structure, a third option has joined the game development conversation – Godot Engine. This disruptor is free, open-source, and has been available to the public for around 10 years, but in the past year, it has really started to gain traction. Godot Engine is emerging as an indie game creator's tool of choice while Unity is being used by more Triple-A studios, such as Ubisoft for the creation of Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown - but there's more to it than that divide.

Godot
Godot Engine

Godot Engine can be downloaded for free, it has been open-source since 2014 but it is increasingly gaining traction in the world of game engines. This boost in popularity is largely due to the uncertainty surrounding Unity's pricing structure. Godot Engine is totally free and always will be.

Unity
Unity

Unity can also be download for free, and is a long established and extremely capable game engine that is better, in many ways, compared to Godot Engine. But while you can get started with the free version you'll need to upgrade to Unity Pro if you create a commercial game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 GodotUnity
OSWindows, macOS, and LinuxWindows, macOS, and Linux
CPUx86 for Windows. ARM on macOSX64 for Windows. Apple M1 or above for macOS
GPUIntegrated graphics with full Vulkan 1.0 support for Forward+ rendering and mobile rendering. OpenGL 3.3 support is required for the compatibility rendering method DX10, DX11, and DX12-capable GPUs or Metal-capable Intel and AMD GPUs
Memory4GB RAM minimum32GB RAM minimum

