Graphic design gets a sense of humour in new Netflix campaign

published

Mother Design’s Netflix Is a Joke Fest ads are a whole lot of fun.

Netflix is a Joke campaign
(Image credit: Mother Design)

Netflix returned to LA for its annual Netflix is a Joke festival this month, with the event accompanied by a brand new visual system created by Mother Design. Entitled Slap, Stick, the campaign centres around the question the team had never been asked before: is graphic design funny?

The campaign features an "obnoxious-but-friendly, self-vandalistic" style, with monochrome images punctuated by bright and colourful 'stickers'. It's a simple campaign, but remarkably fun for a global streaming platform. (Inspired to create a fun poster of your own? Take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.)

Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

