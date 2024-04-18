Don't zoom in on the poster for Netflix's Hit Man

Netflix just dropped the poster for its upcoming comedy-action (caction?) thriller Hit Man, and it's, er, fine. It gets across the premise of the film – Glen Powell plays a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a master of disguise, posing as a fake hit man. No Joker 2 or Days of Heaven levels of artistry here, just some straight lines and a few shots of Powell in different costumes.
But the straight lines aren't as straight as they should be. Twitter (sorry, X) users have spotted that the edge of the poster's striking orange background features a few pixels out of place – and if you're at all pernickety about Photoshop (which we are), it can never be unseen. For anyone with design experience, this kind of thing is all too painful to see. (To avoid making this kind of of rookie error, take a look at our guide to the best Photoshop tutorials.)