Don't zoom in on the poster for Netflix's Hit Man

By Daniel John
published

Not even the biggest streaming platform is safe from Photoshop fails.

Hit Man poster
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix just dropped the poster for its upcoming comedy-action (caction?) thriller Hit Man, and it's, er, fine. It gets across the premise of the film – Glen Powell plays a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a master of disguise, posing as a fake hit man. No Joker 2 or Days of Heaven levels of artistry here, just some straight lines and a few shots of Powell in different costumes.

But the straight lines aren't as straight as they should be. Twitter (sorry, X) users have spotted that the edge of the poster's striking orange background features a few pixels out of place – and if you're at all pernickety about Photoshop (which we are), it can never be unseen. For anyone with design experience, this kind of thing is all too painful to see. (To avoid making this kind of of rookie error, take a look at our guide to the best Photoshop tutorials.)

Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

