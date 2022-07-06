The Stranger Things 4 posters are the gift that keep on giving

*** There are spoilers in this article ***

Unless you've been living in the Upside Down, you've probably seen that the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 (or ST4) were released on Friday. The show is one of the most beloved shows out at the moment – but it's the ST4 posters that have caught my eye.

Last week, we covered the five stunning poster designs created by Butcher Billy based on the first few episodes of the show. Now with the release of the finale episodes, the official Stranger Things Twitter account has shared the remaining four designs – and surprise, surprise, they're just as good, if not better, than the first batch. Now the finale has been released, we'll have to wait until at least 2024 for the next series, so why not kill some time by designing your own ST4 posters with one of the best online poster makers?

Image 1 of 4 Steve's swim to the upside down never looked so cool (Image credit: Butcher Billy/Netflix ) Image 1 of 4 Anyone else got chills? (Image credit: Butcher Billy/Netflix ) Image 1 of 4 Both this poster and episode went out with a bang (Image credit: Butcher Billy/Netflix ) Image 1 of 4 Was this the most iconic Stranger Things scene of all time? (Image credit: Butcher Billy/Netflix ) Image 1 of 4

Butcher Billy has taken the most spine-chilling and iconic scenes from each episode and transformed them into Lichtenstein-style designs. Each design packs a punch with its vibrant blood red, black and orange colour palettes and spooky posterised characters. The new designs fit in perfectly with the previous posters, making this collection one retro yet harrowing poster set.

The designs are available to buy over on the Netflix store, meaning that you can sport your favourite poster on a t-shirt, or simply display it on your wall. I don't know about you, but I can't decide whether I prefer the 'Dear Billy' or 'The Piggyback' design – I mean Eddie's rock 'n roll sacrifice was just as iconic as Max's Kate Bush sprint, right?

These billboards are good enough to give you nightmares (Image credit: Butcher Billy/Netflix)

The designs have even been spotted around LA as billboards. Butcher Billy shared a photo of one of the designs (see above) on Twitter with the caption, "Coolest (and strangest) thing ever". Perhaps we'll ad these spooky designs to our roundup of the best print ads of all time.

