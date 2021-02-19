Disney Plus: Sign up before the price increase

A little more than a year after its launch, Disney Plus (or Disney+ if you prefer) has become one of the top streaming services in the world, even giving the mighty Netflix a run for its money. If you want access to a massive, ready-made collection of movies and TV shows, a Disney Plus subscription is a no-brainer.

If you're smart, though, you'll get your new subscription in fast. On 23 February the price is going up, by 20 per cent in the UK and 15 per cent in the US. If you're paying on a monthly basis then there's no way to avoid the price hike, but if you decide to treat yourself to a year's subscription right now you can keep on paying the current price for 12 months and get a 15% discount on the standard monthly rate. Sounds like a winner to us.

Disney plus has a huge library of great content suitable for a range of ages, and it keeps adding more and more to its catalogue, including films and shows that aren't available elsewhere. Its most recent hit is the unlikely yet unmissable WandaVision, and of course you won't want to miss The Mandalorian or the recorded version of the hit musical Hamilton. And there's lots more on the books.

The original Muppet Show is due to land on Disney Plus on 19 February, and that's going to be an absolute must for anyone who wants to see Kermit the Frog and pals alongside a guest roster of 70s and early 80s stars, including Elton John, Michael Caine, Roger Moore and even Mark Hamill, both as himself and Luke Skywalker.

Disney Plus also has content from Fox (such as The Simpsons) plus films and TV from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. That's a whole lot of content, adding up to over 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes, and Disney has plans to add an additional 100 titles every year! That's enough to get you through plenty of wintery days and nights.

Disney Plus: Get 15% off a 12-month subscription

Disney Plus is great value for only $6.99 / £5.99 a month. And there's an even better deal to be had – if you sign up for a 12-month subscription, you get a 15% discount, taking the cost down to less than $6 /£5 per month.



But is Disney Plus worth getting? To help you decide, we've put together all you need to know on this page, from how to get Disney Plus in the UK and US, how to watch Disney Plus, what the service includes now and what's coming up, plus which devices work with Disney Plus. What we do know for sure is that if you like feel-good movies and fantastic TV shows, Disney Plus has hundreds of hours-worth of great content for you to delve in to. And running at 4K HDR, it will all look exquisite no matter the device you watch it on.

If you want to make extra sure you're getting the best experience watching your favourite Disney Plus TV shows and movies, make sure you've got one of the best monitors or most powerful laptops to watch them on.

In short, there's a lot! Disney owns Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Fox, and National Geographic, so straight off the bat, there's a huge amount on offer to subscribers. Also, most of the films that are set in the Avengers universe are also on Disney Plus, except for some that involved different studios to Disney, such as Spider-Man.

Increasingly, content is landing straight on Disney Plus, rather than in cinemas as it would've done previously. The original broadway recording of Hamilton arrived on 3 July last year, rather than in cinemas later this year, as originally planned. Disney Plus subscribers were the first to get access to the live-action remake of Mulan.

As well as getting content before it makes it to the cinema, shows are making their way from the cinema to the small screen faster than ever, with popular films such as Frozen 2 and Onward already having made it to the platform.

In October last year, Clouds was also added to the Disney Plus library, The Mandalorian season 2 is now available too, and let's not forget the amazing WandaVision. Pixar's Soul landed on the platform on Christmas Day last year to rave reviews, and there's much more to come this year.

There's loads coming to Disney Plus, as the company aims to add at least 100 titles to the channel every year. And that will include more adult-orientated TV shows and films in the UK (for now). The new section has been described as 'general entertainment', is branded Star, and will be added to existing accounts for an additional fee from 23 February. The list of new shows and films is absolutely vast; you'll be able to see shows like Family Guy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files and Scrubs, and movies including Commando, The French Connection, Independence Day, Kingsman, Planet of the Apes and Starship Troopers.

Loki (2021)

Ms Marvel (2021)

Marvel's What If...? (2021)

Hawkeye (2021)

Monsters at Work (2021)

Obi-Wan Kenobi series (currently untitled, 2021)

The Book of Boba Fett (December 2021)

She-Hulk (TBA, 2021)

Andor (TBA, 2022)

Moon Knight (TBA, 2022)

Willow (TBA, 2022)

Home Alone remake (TBA)

Cheaper by the Dozen reboot (date TBA)

Night at the Museum reboot (date TBA)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (date TBA)

We have to say, the volume and quality of content available here is pretty mind-boggling. And its low cost makes it really excellent value for money. If by some miracle you do manage to find a hit film or TV show that isn't listed on Disney Plus, you can bet it won't be long until it is. Be sure to keep an eye on the official Disney Plus Twitter feed for details of any new releases.

Disney Plus price and deals

Unfortunately, the seven-day free trial of Disney Plus is no longer available. But there are ways to save on the already affordable service. See below to see how to buy Disney Plus.

How much is Disney Plus: USA

Disney Plus (monthly) | $6.99 per month until 23 February

If you want to pay each month, and give yourself the option of cancelling the following month, you'll pay $6.99 a month in the US until the price hike on 23 February. This is a great way to find out if Disney Plus' library of films and shows is for you.

Disney Plus (annually) | $59.99 one-off-payment until 23 February

Save 15%: If you know that Disney Plus is for you, or think that it would make a great present for someone, this one-off payment will see you right for the year, and will shave 15% off the cost of paying monthly.

Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN Plus bundle | $12.99 per month

Save $6: Again, if you know you want Disney Plus for a year or more, and you're interested in investing in Hulu and EPSN Plus, this US-only bundle will save you around $6 each month.

How much is Disney Plus: UK

Disney Plus (monthly) | £5.99 per month until 23 February

Subscribe to Disney Plus for just under £6 a month, if you're based in the UK. This is a great way to see if its hundreds of films and TV shows are right for you. But don't hang about as the price is going up soon



Disney Plus (annually) | £59.99 one-off payment until 23 February

Save 15%: Again, if you're convinced Disney Plus is up your street, get a full year of Disney Plus for an upfront, one-off payment of £60. That saves you £12 off the cost of monthly payments over a year.



Disney Plus devices

Most smart TVs will enable you to download the Disney Plus app, including the Amazon Fire stick. Below is the full list of all the devices you can use to watch Disney Plus.

Android phones and tablets

Apple phones and iPads

Amazon Fire tablets

Web browsers

Android TVs

LG WebOS Smart TVs

Roku TV

Samsung Tizen Smart TVs

Amazon Fire TV

Apple AirPlay

Apple TV (4th generation and later)

Chromebook

Chromecast

Sony PlayStation 4

XBox One

Roku

Sky Q devices

Is Disney Plus worth getting?

We're sure all the information so far has answered this question already. But just to be clear, the answer is, unequivocally, yes. Disney Plus will set you back a mere $6.99 / £5.99 a month for the next few days. That's the same price you pay for the lowest monthly Netflix fee in the UK. And, let's be honest, Netflix's non-HD stream to a single device service is nothing to shout about. With Disney Plus, you're getting four streams and unlimited downloads, plus all the content is in 4K; even once the price goes up to £7.99/$7.99 per month on 23 February, that's still incredible value.

A bumper Disney Plus pack also available in the US for $12.99 gives users access to Hulu and ESPN Plus streaming services too.

