If you're looking for a bit of a quirky deal this Prime Day, then I've got you covered. One of my most prized possessions, the Hasbro talking Deadpool Head, is 30% off over at Amazon in the UK, and I cannot tell you how incredible this thing is.

To summarise as best as I can, it's essentially like having Ryan Reynolds on your shelf (though sadly it's not Ryan's original voice), and this talking Deadpool head will yell at you, insult you, curse at you, tell jokes, and help you to pull pranks on your room mates. It's very comic book accurate too, with plenty of puns about chimichangas and references to iconic X-Men characters among the 600+ phrases.

(Image credit: Future)

The original Merc with a mouth won't shut up, and now you can have a desk version of your own for whenever you're feeling chatty. The only downside to this Hasbro head is that it has a companion app that's pretty outdated, and might not be compatible with newer smartphones (don't worry, you don't need it to activate the head).

For some price context, I bought this Hasbro Deadpool head back in 2022, and it dropped off the radar for a little while and became very hard to find. Hasbro seemingly brought it back last July in a re-release, and this is the first time I've ever seen a price cut on it, down from the usual $154.99 / £120 RRP from various online nerdy retailers.

I've got all the details on this deal for you right here, and trust me – it's a Prime Day purchase you definitely won't regret. See the TikTok video I made below to get a feel for what this head can do (and say).

I suggest you also take a look at our clever deals widget below, which should show the best current prices on the Hasbro Deadpool head in your region.