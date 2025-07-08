If you buy only one deal this Prime Day, make it this Hasbro Deadpool Head

It's an absolute must-buy for Marvel fans, and I love it.

If you're looking for a bit of a quirky deal this Prime Day, then I've got you covered. One of my most prized possessions, the Hasbro talking Deadpool Head, is 30% off over at Amazon in the UK, and I cannot tell you how incredible this thing is.

To summarise as best as I can, it's essentially like having Ryan Reynolds on your shelf (though sadly it's not Ryan's original voice), and this talking Deadpool head will yell at you, insult you, curse at you, tell jokes, and help you to pull pranks on your room mates. It's very comic book accurate too, with plenty of puns about chimichangas and references to iconic X-Men characters among the 600+ phrases.

