The best Black Friday Lego deals in 2021

Black Friday Lego deals 2021 are here already! Yes, even though it's a while before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals kick off, this year retailers have jumped the gun and are offering big discounts to tempt shoppers already. And we're not exactly complaining.

So whether you're looking for a gift for your Lego-obsessed children, or just want to get your hands on a sweet Lego set yourself, now's the time to buy. But with so many Black Friday Lego sales out there, it can take some time to find the best price... at which point that money-saving deal may have disappeared altogether.

To help you nail your perfect Lego bargain, then, we've gathered together the best Black Friday Lego deals in one place. The prices on this page will automatically update in real-time, so if you can't find what you're looking for now, make sure you bookmark this page, and keep checking back in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Note that we're doing the same for plenty of other categories, including Apple Black Friday and Copic marker Black Friday deals.)

Meanwhile, as we approach Friday 26 November, we expect new Black Friday and Cyber Monday Lego deals to come thick and fast – but to sell out just as quickly. So below, we've listed all the best places to find deals as they emerge.

Today's best Lego Black Friday deals

Today's best Lego Black Friday deals: US

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: $80 Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: $80 64 at Amazon

Save $16: This delightful Lego model of The Child, aka Baby Yoda, from The Mandalorian is one of the biggest Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals around, with Amazon knocking an impressive 20% off.

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: $59.99 Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save £12: Fans of Friends will love this Lego model of the coffee shop Central Perk, which also includes minifigures of the six cast members, and owner Gunther too... especially at this knockdown price.



Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set: $99.99 Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set: $99.99 $80.99 at Target

Save $19: This fantastic Lego set lets you build a large multi-stage rocket and opening launch control tower, plus a monorail system to transport astronauts. There's almost $20 off this great set at Target right now, so don't hang around.

Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaurs: $24.99 Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaurs: $24.99 $11.99 at Walmart

Save $13: Kids and grown-ups alike will love this Lego dinosaur, which can transform into a T-Rex, a Triceratops and Pterodactyl. Given you're getting three models in one, this discounted price is kind of unbelievable!

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty: $119.99 Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty: $119.99 $95.99 at Amazon

Save $24: Lego Architecture sets allow you to reproduce famous monuments and skylines with a high degree of authenticity. This Statue of Liberty set is normally pretty expensive, but Amazon is offering a huge discount right now that can't be ignored.

Today's best Lego Black Friday deals: UK

LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar Set for Adults £79.99 LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar Set for Adults £79.99 £49.99 at Zavvi

Save £30: Anyone with a soft spot for 80s hip-hop and trainer culture will want this brilliant LEGO shoe model building set. With shoelaces and authentic shoe box-style packaging, this is a real tribute to the original Adidas trainer, and at this huge discount, it's a very tempting buy indeed.

£159.98 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle £159.98 £122.97 at Amazon

Save £37: If you're a true Lego Harry Potter fan, you'll want the Lego Harry Potter Castle. With over 6,000 pieces, it'll keep you occupied for days on end, and this generous discount from Amazon is just the excuse you need to buy it.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: £69.99 Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20: This cool Lego model isn't just sought-after, it's one of the biggest Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals around. Depicting everyone's favourite Mandalorian character The Child, aka Baby Yoda, this 1,073-piece set is a must-buy at this knockdown price.

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: £64.99 Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: £64.99 £48.49 at Amazon

Save £16.50: This lovingly realised Lego model of the Friends coffee shop is a must-have for any fan of the sitcom. You also get minifigures of the six cast members, and owner Gunther too, and the fact that Amazon has reduced the price by £16.50 means it's a true bargain.

The best Lego Black Friday deals overall

The best Lego Black Friday deals overall

(Image credit: Lego/NBC)

Some of the most popular Lego sets are on offer right now, and with Lego Black Friday sales covering a wide range of products, there's truly something for everyone.

If you're a fan of the sitcom Friends (and let's face it, who isn't?), you'll be pleased to know there's a major saving on the Friends Lego set right now, which features the iconic Central Perk café and minifigures of the main cast and Gunther.

Elsewhere, there's a startling low price on a 3-in-1 Lego Dinosaur toy, which converts from a T-Rex into a Triceratops and Pterodactyl. It even includes the dinosaur’s prey in the form of a buildable rib cage.

There are also Black Friday Lego deals to be found right now on a Super Mario Adventures kit, an Adidas Originals trainer model kit, and more besides. Check out the latest Lego deals, at the very best prices, below.

Lego Star Wars deals

The best Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals

Whether you're most passionate about the Star Wars movies or the recent Mandalorian TV series, you don't have to wait around for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals. There are some great reductions around right now. But you probably shouldn't hang around too long.

Most notably, the adorable Baby Yoda set (okay, technically he's called The Child) has hit a new low price, and we expect this brilliant 1,073-piece set to sell out soon. We're also seeing big savings on the Lego Mandalorian Battle Pack, Lego Luke Skywalker's X-Wing, and many more. Check out the best Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals below.

Lego Harry Potter deals

The best Black Friday Lego Harry Potter deals

As Harry Potter celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first movie, showing in cinemas once again, it's the perfect time to either start or add to your Lego Harry Potter collection. And there are some fantastic deals to be had on some of the most popular sets.

We're particularly excited to see deep cuts to the price of the Lego Hogwarts Castle and the Lego Hogwarts Express, as they're our two favourite Lego Harry Potter sets overall. There are good deals to be had, too, on the 4 Privet Drive and Whomping Willow sets. Here's our selection of the best bargains right now.

Lego City Space deals

The best Black Friday Lego City Space deals

In a year when Elon Musk and Richard Branson kicked off space tourism in style, all eyes are on the skies once more. And the best Lego City Space sets capture that spirit of optimism and adventure beautifully.

Discounts are coming thick and fast in the runup to Black Friday, and we're already seeing substantial cuts to the prices of the Lego City Lunar Space Station and the Lego City Mars Research Shuttle. Discover the best deals below.

Lego Technic deals

The best Black Friday Lego Technic deals

There's a large and passionate community behind the Lego Technic range, and if you're part of that, this year's Lego Black Friday sales have some great discounts for you.

You can make significant savings right now on individuals models such as the Lego Technic Catamaran and the LEGO Technic Lamborghini. And if you're willing to splash out on some of the pricier sets, like the LEGO Technic RC VOLVO L350 and the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron, you can save some truly serious cash. You'll find the best current Lego Technic deals below.

Lego Architecture deals

The best Black Friday Lego Architecture deals

Inspired by architecture? Us too? And we love that Lego allows you to recreate some of the world's most impressive buildings, with an authentic attention to detail, in your own home. Particularly in the light of some very decent discounts, as we approach Black Friday 2021.

So whether you're looking to recreate the unique skyline of London, the distinctive towers of Tokyo, or the evocative landscape of Shanghai, you'll find some great Lego Black Friday deals to be had in our round-up below.

Read more: