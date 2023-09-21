Our favourite Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle has come early this year

Holiday savings have come early this year, and one of the best recurring Black Friday Switch bundle deals is already up for preorder. What makes this deal so great? You get a Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Blue console, a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Switch Online for just $299 at Amazon. That's a great deal!

Considering that the Nintendo Switch console alone usually retails for $299/£259 and that you can pick up Mario Kart Deluxe 8 for $59.99/£49.99, and a Nintendo Switch Online membership would normally set you back $3.99 a month, it's safe to say this is a deal worth grabbing.

Today's Best Nintendo Switch bundle

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + 3 months online

Bundle Price individually: $370 (approx)

Now: $299 at Amazon

Save: $70 (approximately) Overview: This is a great deal for those who are looking to get a Nintendo Switch, want arguably the most popular game for the console thrown in, and know that they'll want to be playing online with friends. Key features: Display: 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen (1920 x 1080 at 60fps (docked), 1280 x 720 (handheld) |Dimensions: 102 x 239mm x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons) | Weight: 297g (398g with Joy-Cons)| Resolution: 1920 x 1080 at 60fps (docked), 1280 x 720 (handheld) | Storage: 32GB, expandable. Release date: 2017 (with an update in 2019). Price history: This is a great deal, given that the original retail price for the switch is $299, so why pay more for these extra bundle items when you can get them for free. Price Check: Best Buy: $299.99 | Walmart: $299 Review consensus: We've already explained why this is a great deal, but it might not be the best if you had hopes of owning a physical copy of Mario Kart Deluxe 8. The digital download nature of this bundle means you won't receive a cartridge, and can't trade the game in for something else if you don't like it. We loved the Nintendo Switch Console when we reviewed it in 2021, and you can see other reviews from our sister sites below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑



