LIVE: Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals – fresh new deals arriving

Black Friday is dead – long live Cyber Monday! That's right, we're in that awkward stage of the weekend where Nintendo Switch deals don't seem quite as good as they did yesterday, and you may be wondering, 'have I missed my chance to get a fantastic Switch deal?' Well, welcome Cyber Monday!

We've been seeking out the best Switch deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday for a number of years now, and we've seen it all before. You typically get a mass of deals on Friday, then retailers edge up the price of consoles a bit for Saturday and Sunday, and then reduce them again – sometimes to all-time low prices – on Monday.

And the good news is this is one of the strongest years for Switch deals. In previous years we've reported on minimal savings. Sometimes just that stock was in! With bundles, games and different console deals, 2023 has been a hit for Switch discounts. And we think the best may still be to come.

Best retailers in the US

Best retailers in the UK

Best Cyber Monday Switch deals in detail

Best Switch Cyber Monday US deals

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99 $305.99 at Walmart

Save $44: The price on this at Walmart has been bouncing up and down through all of Black Firday and into Saturday. It was as low as $297 at one point on Friday, but this is still a decent deal considering how rarely there are discounts on the Nintendo Switch OLED in the US. This is the fanciest Switch, with a vibrant OLED screen. Previously, the record low price was $318.73, so this late Black Friday deal still smashes that. Price comparison: Amazon $349 | NIntendo $349

Switch OLED + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 months online membership: $349 at Best Buy

Save over $70: This is an incredible deal considering that the Nintendo Switch OLED usually retails for $349.99 on its own. So with Smash Bros thrown in (which costs $59.99 individually) and three months' worth of Nintendo Online included (worth $12) you're off to a strong start. Price check: | $349.99 at Target | $349.99 at Nintendo

Switch + Mario Kart 8 + online: $299.99 at Amazon

Save $70: A Nintendo Switch and one of the most popular games thrown in for free! Plus three months of online subscription?! This is a cracking deal, but note, on Amazon the price will only appear once you add the product to your cart. Nintendo is actually offering the same price now. Price check: $299.99 at Nintendo

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon

SAVE 75%: This game is at a record-low price in both the UK and the US on Amazon right now. A sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle game series, it involves a franchise crossover with our favourite plumber teaming up with Rabbids to save the sparks on a cosmic adventure. Price Check: $14.99 at Best Buy | $19.99 at Target

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

SAVE $20: Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games, and this Mario title has its own twist. The plumber's loveable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the game, however, as it was previously $29.99 back in July at Amazon. Price Check: $39.99 at Best Buy | $49.99 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite Special Edition Animal Horizons bundle : $199 at Walmart

Save $50: The Switch Lite doesn't tend to see many discounts other than a couple of dollars of the occasional import. That makes this a very rare opportunity to not get a limited-edition version of the console with a free game download. Price check: Standard Switch Lite $199 at Nintendo (with no game)

Nintendo Switch Lite Blue + Paper Mario + 128GB microSD card Bundle: $319 $289.99 at Best Buy

Save on accessories: If you're a Mario fan (and who isn't?), this is a good deal. The full price for that bundle is well over $300, so you're getting a decent little discount here. You also get a screen protector and adorable pawprint thumb grips!

Best Switch Cyber Monday UK deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda edition: £319 £297 at Amazon

Save £22: This Zelda-themed version of the hugely popular Switch OLED features a special design from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The OLED model packs a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen and a wide adjustable stand.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart bundle: £299 at Very

Save £66: The OLED console is usually £309 and the game around £40, add to that the £7.99 membership, so this is a very good deal indeed. Other retailers were also offering the same combo but sold out. (If this one also sells out, Nintendo itself has the same bundle for £309. Price check: Nintendo £309

Nintendo Switch OLED: £309 £279 at Asda

Save £30: Here's a direct saving on the Switch OLED console alone. A similar deal to this was previously running at Amazon but sold out. Asda also had the original Switch on sale, but that's gone too, so I don't expect this to last long either.

Nintendo Switch Sports bundle: £298 £259 at Amazon

Save £38.99: This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online membership, saving you around £39. Games include tennis, bowling, football and volleyball. These bundle deals are often the best offers we see over Black Friday, so are worth snapping up. Price check: £279.99 at Game

Nintendo Switch Lite + Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £239.98 £219 at Game

Save £19.99: Game has several bundle deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite with a game. The deal is really on the game rather than the console, but it makes sense to get them together. Price check: £227 at Amazon

