I've been covering video games for 25 years - these are my favourite retro console deals for Cyber Monday

I already own an Evercade EXP, the Limited Edition no less, which is why I'd recommend this retro console to anyone this Cyber Monday; if you love collecting and playing classic video games this retro handheld really is the best console.

At Amazon right now you can get the Evercade XP for £129.99 £112.36, the first time a new boxed edition has been reduced since launch. US readers can pick up the same Evercade XP bundle for $149 137.99, which is a small discount (and it was cheaper in October), so instead I'd recommend the brilliant Miyoo Mini for $79.99 $63.99 - a very good 20% saving.

Evercade EXP emulates hundreds of retro games from plug-and-play game cartridge collections. The EXP comes with 18 Capcom pre-installed as a bonus, and free games are released periodically too. This bundle also includes the excellent REM Arcade 1 Cartridge Collection featuring R-Type, one of my favourite games of all time. The 800x480 IPS screen is beautiful, and with Wi-Fi and 720p Mini-HDMI output for playing on a TV, it's a complete retro game console. (No wonder its No.1 in my best retro game consoles guide.)

The Cyber Monday best retro console deals: UK

Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini: £169.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Save 24%: I've had my eye on the Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini ever since it launched, so I'm buying this deal. It's never been this cheap before. With 40 classic Taito games, a sturdy 6-button arcade joystick and HDMI for TV support, it's perfect. (Second hand ones sell for £250 plus.) Price check: £285.81 at Strictly Limited Games

Amiga A500 Mini: £119.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £45: I had an Amiga 500 as a kid and loved it, so the chance to get this mini replica with a huge 38% price drop is tantalising. It comes with 25 classic games, including Speedball 2, Another World and Zool. Read my A500 review for more.) Price check: £89.99 at Game | £129.99 at Menkind

The Cyber Monday best retro console deals: US

Miyoo Mini Plus: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Save 20%: Inspired by the Game Boy design this handheld retro console isn't affiliated to any games brand, instead its a pure emulation device that can play files loaded in via its 64GB microSD card. Price check: Newegg $74.95 | Walmart $67.99

Evercade EXP: $ 149.99 $137.99 at Amazon

Save $12: This is a small discount but the Evercade EXP is has never been reduced in price before, and remains one of the best ways to play retro games. The 18 installed Capcom games and IREM collection are excellent. Price check: £129.99 at Argos | £129.99 at Evercade

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro: $119.99 $89.99 at Walmart

Save $30: Get a huge discount on this Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro, which is a replica of the classic arcade stick with 20 pre-installed games. I had a Neo Geo once and always look for ways to get back into SNK gaming, and this is one of the best. Simply plug it into a TV and start playing. Price check: $95.99 at Amazon

Not what you wanted? Here are the best retro console deals wherever you are in the world…