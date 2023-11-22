I've been waiting for these Nintendo Switch game deals (up to 75% off)

I love gaming, and the Nintendo Switch is my top choice for the best console to relax and unwind with after a long day in the office. I've been tracking the best Black Friday Switch deals for weeks now to stay ahead of the game, but with Amazon kicking off Black Friday week, the deals are already live right now.

I've previously told you about the 6 Nintendo Switch games I'll be buying on Black Friday, but not all of them had the best discounts or savings. However, these gaming deals below are on some of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time and have epic deals right now that you won't want to miss out on.

Need a Nintendo Switch console too? Our favourite Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle is already here. For just $299 at Amazon, you can get the Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Blue console with a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Switch Online all in one package.

Top Nintendo Switch game deals for Black Friday

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon

SAVE 75%: This game is at a record-low price in both the UK and the US on Amazon right now. A sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle game series, it involves a franchise crossover with our favourite plumber teaming up with Rabbids to save the sparks on a cosmic adventure. Price Check: $14.99 at Best Buy | $19.99 at Target

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

SAVE $20: Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games, and this Mario title has its own twist. The plumber's loveable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the game, however, as it was previously $29.99 back in July at Amazon. Price Check: $39.99 at Best Buy | $49.99 at Walmart

It Takes Two (by Electronic Arts): $39.99 $19.97 at Walmart

SAVE $20: Myself and my Fiance love this fun co-op game, and I've been hoping to bag a copy on the Nintendo Switch so we can play in the living room too. It involves playing as Cody and May, a couple transformed into dolls and navigating a miniature world. In the UK, Amazon is the cheapest place for a physical copy of this game. Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy | $32.99 at Amazon

FAQs

Which Nintendo Switch games are the best? It depends on what kind of gamer you are. Do you like to play solo adventure RPG games? More of an FPS shooter? Do you love those laidback foraging games like Animal Crossing? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a great choice for adventurers, or there are free titles like Fortnite available on Switch if you like to shoot things. Try games like the Pokemon titles if you like exploring, or Disney Dreamlight Valley and Stardew Valley to live a peaceful life. If you're more of a social co-op player who enjoys family game night then there are amazing multiplayer titles for the Switch too such as Mario Party, Mario Kart (prepare to get competitive), Monopoly, and Hasbro game night. You might also want to keep tabs on our guide to the best Nintendo Switch Lite games if you need some handheld recommendations and the best free-to-play Nintendo Switch games for the whole family to enjoy.



Should I get the game as a cartridge or code? Great question! This all depends on how you want to access your game and what you plan to do with the game when you're finished with it. Usually, Nintendo Switch games that are sold as download codes only are supposed to be cheaper than buying the physical game, but strangely that doesn't seem to be the case (pardon the pun) at retailers lately. So you might as well purchase the cartridge if you ask us. As someone who used to work in a secondhand game store, I'm a big advocate for owning a physical copy of a game so that if you change your mind or want to get something else later down the line then you can part-exchange it for a new or different game. Unfortunately, with digitally downloaded games, you can't do this. Nintendo does have a return policy for digital downloads but you need to have played the title for less than a specified amount of time to qualify. One benefit of opting for a digital download however is that it installs directly onto your console and will remain there for you to play anytime, without needing to swap and change between cartridges to play the game you want.