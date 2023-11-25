There are some HUGE discounts on PlayStation 5 games right now

Gamers have seemingly won Black Friday this year, with epic savings on not only consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but some seriously impressive software deals too. I have a PS5, and I've been looking for some new action and adventure RPG games to get stuck into over the festive season.

The below deals are the biggest savings I've found on popular titles, some I've already played and some that have been on my wishlist for quite a while. So I'm super excited to share these deals with you and help you save big on gaming tech this weekend through to Cyber Monday.

If you're more of a handheld kind of gamer, you might be interested in our PlayStation Portal review and you should definitely keep tabs on our ongoing Nintendo Switch live blog where we're sharing all of the best Nintendo deals and discounts that we find when they go live.

Top PS5 game deals for Black Friday

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: $69.99 $29.99 at Target

SAVE $40 (57%): The first Black Friday PS5 game deal I'm bringing you is a big one. Save well over half price on the latest instalment in the Star Wars Jedi series, released back in April, and continue the story of Cal Kestis in this sequel to the popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Price Check: $34.99 at Best Buy | $48.46 at Amazon

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Deluxe Edition) from Bethesda: $79.99 $19.99 at Amazon

SAVE $60 (75%): This is the biggest price cut I've seen yet on a PS5 game, with a whopping $60 off. I mean, you could get another two games with the amount saved with this deal, maybe even three if you buy secondhand. Price Check: $79.99 PlayStation | $24.99 at GameStop

Final Fantasy XVI: $69.99 now $35 at Amazon

SAVE $34.99 (50%): I have a confession, I've never played Final Fantasy. I've heard it's great though! So if you're a fan of the franchise you might want to snap up this deal. This is the sixteenth main instalment in the series, and it was only released in June, making this a surprising price cut. Price Check: $39.99 Best Buy | $69.99 at Walmart

Gotham Knights: $69.99 $13.99 from PlayStation

SAVE 80% ($56): Here's one for the DC fans, as Gotham Knights gets a worthy price cut on PS5 for Black Friday. Follow Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Jason Todd (Red Hood) as they protect Gotham City from its usual roster of villains from the criminal underworld. If you enjoyed the Batman Arkham series then you'll love this. Price Check: $19.99 at Best Buy | $29.79 at Walmart

Street Fighter 6: $59.99 now $30 at Walmart

SAVE 50%: Who doesn't love a classic Capcom brawl? The latest Street Fighter game boasts three distinct game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub with new gameplay features too, now at a lower price. Price Check: $44.48 at Amazon | $39.99 at Best Buy