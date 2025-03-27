I've found tons of Switch game deals in time for Nintendo Direct – save up to 50%

Including Super Mario Odyssey, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Detective Pikachu Returns.

Nintendo Switch game deals
(Image credit: Nintendo / Sega / Ubisoft)

Show of hands if you've just watched today's Nintendo Direct. With so many new Nintendo Switch games to look forward to, it can feel like a lot of expensive purchases are about to be made. Thankfully, I've found some epic deals on popular Nintendo Switch games over at Amazon, with up to 50% off.

This includes titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic games, and Detective Pikachu Returns (which we rarely see discounts on). Since the Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible with cartridges, and Nintendo has just announced its virtual game card concept, there's no better time to stock up your game library (if you haven't already, be sure to register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2).

Just Dance 2025 Edition
Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49.99 now $24.97 at Amazon

SAVE 50%

The Just Dance game series has been around for centuries now ( I remember playing it for the first time on the Wii), and to be honest, I'm amazed they're still going. With that said, the game is great fun for parties, and this 2025 edition includes 40 new pop songs, with hits from Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter too.

Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $45.98 at Amazon

SAVE $14:

This isn't the best price cut we've seen on Super Mario Odyssey, but it's better than nothing. This is one of my favourite Switch games ever, and I love that you get to play as Mario's signature hat, Cappy, too.

Detective Pikachu Returns
Detective Pikachu Returns: was $46.17 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save: $16.18

This game follows on from the original Detective Pikachu title (released in 2016) that was exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS. I still have this game, and I love it. There's also a 2019 movie adaptation of the game starring Ryan Reynolds, which involves a talking fluffy Pikachu in a detective hat uncovering the mysteries of Ryme City.

Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49.99 now $35.50 at Amazon

Save: $14.50

Both modern and classic variations of Sonic team up together to fight Dr. Eggman in this super fun title where you can play as Shadow too. It offers a greatest-hits collection of iconic Sonic levels, so nostalgia seekers will love this too.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $55.95 at Amazon

Save: $14

Tears of the Kingdom involves an epic quest, and you play as the loveable warrior Link to save the kingdom of Hyrule (yet again) and defeat the evil Ganondorf.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59.99 now $38.38 at Amazon

SAVE 36%: This is arguably one of the best multiplayer titles you can get for the Nintendo Switch system (I prefer playing this with friends over Mario Party any day) and is great fun for everyone. It features different characters from both the Mario and Sonic franchises too.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59.99 now $51.99 at Amazon

SAVE $8

We know this isn't exactly a groundbreaking deal, but this game is, in my opinion, one of the best Mario arcade titles out there, and it's great fun to play co-op with friends too.

The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom
The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom: was $59.99 now $47.36 at Amazon

SAVE $12.63

This is the latest action-adventure title in the Legend of Zelda series, and the very first game to put Princess Zelda in the spotlight, on a mission to save the kingdom of Hyrule as she explores its vast regions.

