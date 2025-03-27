Show of hands if you've just watched today's Nintendo Direct. With so many new Nintendo Switch games to look forward to, it can feel like a lot of expensive purchases are about to be made. Thankfully, I've found some epic deals on popular Nintendo Switch games over at Amazon, with up to 50% off.

This includes titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic games, and Detective Pikachu Returns (which we rarely see discounts on). Since the Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible with cartridges, and Nintendo has just announced its virtual game card concept, there's no better time to stock up your game library (if you haven't already, be sure to register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2).

I've rounded up my top picks for you below, but if you need some more recommendations, then see our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games of all time, as chosen by our team of gamers, and approved by our Arts and 3D editor.

Top Nintendo Switch game deals today

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49.99 now $24.97 at Amazon SAVE 50% The Just Dance game series has been around for centuries now ( I remember playing it for the first time on the Wii), and to be honest, I'm amazed they're still going. With that said, the game is great fun for parties, and this 2025 edition includes 40 new pop songs, with hits from Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter too.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $45.98 at Amazon SAVE $14: This isn't the best price cut we've seen on Super Mario Odyssey, but it's better than nothing. This is one of my favourite Switch games ever, and I love that you get to play as Mario's signature hat, Cappy, too.

Detective Pikachu Returns: was $46.17 now $29.99 at Amazon Save: $16.18 This game follows on from the original Detective Pikachu title (released in 2016) that was exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS. I still have this game, and I love it. There's also a 2019 movie adaptation of the game starring Ryan Reynolds, which involves a talking fluffy Pikachu in a detective hat uncovering the mysteries of Ryme City.

Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49.99 now $35.50 at Amazon Save: $14.50 Both modern and classic variations of Sonic team up together to fight Dr. Eggman in this super fun title where you can play as Shadow too. It offers a greatest-hits collection of iconic Sonic levels, so nostalgia seekers will love this too.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59.99 now $38.38 at Amazon SAVE 36%: This is arguably one of the best multiplayer titles you can get for the Nintendo Switch system (I prefer playing this with friends over Mario Party any day) and is great fun for everyone. It features different characters from both the Mario and Sonic franchises too.