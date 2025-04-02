Refresh

Ahhh no way! Split Fiction is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2!!

New games, new Switch 2 version of games, game chat, a Switch camera, and a new Pro Controller - there's so much going on! (Image credit: Nintendo)

We have a release date!!! - June 05, 2025 Put that in your diary. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Crikey! There's too much to report on to keep up with right now! Let me put together a quick visual summary of what's being announced right now... Image 1 of 25 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo)

I'm excited about Mario Kart World, but do we really need a whole other Direct to get the details on it? (Image credit: Nintendo)

Not Mario Kart 9.... Mario Kart WORLD I didn't see that coming! I love that you can drive virtually anywhere in this world, according to Nintendo, and there ar now 24 drivers in each race, the most in history (Image credit: Nintendo)

THE COUNTDOWN HAS STARTED 🎮 🎮 🎮

It's actually a bit wild to think that over 425,000 people are watching the YouTube livestream right now (at least according to YouTube).

5 MINUTE WARNING! Who has snacks ready? I'm armed with some cheese and onion crisps so I'm good to go. (Image credit: Nintendo)

This is your 15 minute warning to get comfy, get seated, maybe grab a snack? As the Nintendo Direct event will be starting soon, and Nintendo tends to get straight into things without any warm up or waiting around. Need the bathroom? GO NOW (Image credit: Nintendo)

Creative Bloq Team predictions Not long to go now, and we have no idea what Nintendo will announce at today's Direct event, so all we can do is predict and cross our fingers for some exciting game announcements, cool features, price confirmation, and pre-order links. What new games could there be? Beth:



"Given that Nintendo released a bunch of Mario-focussed games not too long ago, I'm thinking we might see some other Nintendo characters taking the spotlight this time around. I wouldn't be surprised if a new Kirby game was announced today, or perhaps even another Captain Toad or Yoshi spinoff. I loved that Princess Peach was finally given a solo game last year, so I hope Nintendo will continue this trend. I'd also love to see a Super Smash Bros 2, Remastered Pokemon Stadium, and a new Nintendogs would be the dream, but that's just wishful thinking". Beren: "If I remember correctly, the last Nintendo Switch console launched with the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so perhaps we could see the Switch 2 also launch with a new Legend of Zelda title or remake to appeal to older Nintendo fans".

Mario Kart 9 has been pretty much confirmed by Nintendo (though we've only seen a glimpse of it) – with a flash of a new Donkey Kong character design which we think looks pretty cute and endearing. What other Nintendo Characters might've had a revamp for 2025? (Image credit: Nintendo)

I also hope that Nintendo sheds some clarity on its rumoured Joy-Con mouse functionality. If you aren't familiar, a patent was filed by the company that depicts a series of diagrams and drawings (see below) that show the controllers being used in the same ways you would use a computer mouse. It looks like the triggers are clickable, with fingers shown placed on the R and ZR buttons, while the thumb rests on the joystick. (Image credit: WIPO) This concept was also teased in Nintendo's first look trailer for the Switch 2, where you can see the Joy-Cons gliding across the surface SL and SR buttons face-down. I find this a little perplexing to be honest, and I don't think I see myself using it, but it's a great option to have, that's for sure. (Image credit: Nintendo / YouTube)

I know it isn't going to happen, but my dream Nintendo Switch 2 game would be a remaster of Pokemon Stadium. I first played this game on my Nintendo 64 console (when I was about 4/5 years old) and it remains my favourite retro game of all time. I was ecstatic when Nintendo brought out the New Pokemon Snap game, so perhaps this fantasy of mine isn't entirely out of the question. (Image credit: Nintendo)

We are now less than 1 hour away from the official Switch 2 Nintendo Direct! I'm excited but also a little nervous, I'm really hoping that the announcements we get meet all of our expectations 🤞. (Image credit: Giphy)

(Image credit: Nintendo) The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct will last 60 minutes, which is comparable to the original Switch reveal (which seems like a lifetime ago). Rumours and leaks continue to emerge, with one being the option to use the Joy-Con like a mouse being nailed on for today's reveal (I'm still a little confused why you'd want to do this on a touchscreen handheld, but some people seem excited). This was illustrated in the first Switch 2 hardware trailer as well as in the recent Nintendo app reveal. Nintendo has always dallied with it's consoles offering other uses, including the Wii U's drawing tablet abilities, so maybe we'll get some note-taking, scrapbooking apps on Switch 2?

(Image credit: Square Enix) The biggest games rumoured for Switch 2… Mario Kart: an enhanced version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Doubt it, I expect a proper sequel with boosted player numbers, speed and map sizes for Switch 2.

an enhanced version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Doubt it, I expect a proper sequel with boosted player numbers, speed and map sizes for Switch 2. Legend of Zelda Remastered: rumours of this one have been rife even before Switch 2 was officially a thing, as well as teases of a Breath of the Wild Enhanced edition.

rumours of this one have been rife even before Switch 2 was officially a thing, as well as teases of a Breath of the Wild Enhanced edition. New 3D Mario: a new Nintendo console needs a new Mario, perhaps developed around the 'C' button with community and social gaming at its core?

a new Nintendo console needs a new Mario, perhaps developed around the 'C' button with community and social gaming at its core? Xbox games: a big scoop would be for Xbox's biggest series to come to Switch 2 in Enhanced Editions with Switch 2 specific features and modes – Microsoft Flight Simulator 2025, Doom: The Dark Ages, Starfield and Halo Master Chief Collection could be coming in 2025 for Switch 2.

a big scoop would be for Xbox's biggest series to come to Switch 2 in Enhanced Editions with Switch 2 specific features and modes – Microsoft Flight Simulator 2025, Doom: The Dark Ages, Starfield and Halo Master Chief Collection could be coming in 2025 for Switch 2. Final Fantasy 9 remake: the anniversary website went live yesterday just in time for today's Switch 2 Nintendo Direct – expect some big Final Fantasy reveals today.

(Image credit: Nintendo) I'm hoping to see a little more on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond later today during the Nintendo Direct. I've already written about how Metroid Prime 4 from Retro Studios represents good art direction over tech, but what will really be interesting is how this game fits into Nintendo's upgrading system to play existing Switch games on Switch 2. PlayStation and Xbox Series X both feature excellent ways to upscale and play older games on new hardware, with improved frame rates, texture resolution and even AI for improved performance, so what will Nintendo's equivalent be? Hopefully we'll find out later today.

(Image credit: Nintendo) A Nintendo insider, Nate The Hate, has said GameCube games will be available via Nintendo's Online subscription service, and this could be a big reveal later today. The retro game library Nintendo Switch Online features NES, SNES, N64 anf Game Boy games from Nintendo's back catalogue but GameCube titles have been missing. Classics like Metroid Prime have been remastered but to have the originals free as part of a retro library would be amazing. Nate The Hate accurately leaked the Switch 2 reveal date, so I think there could be something to this.

The Switch 2 hype is getting real, real fast. Nintendo of America President & CCO, Doug Bowser just took to X to ask, "Are you ready?!"

The Switch 2 'C button' the rumoured to be the big innovation coming to the new handheld, so what do we think it will be? We're just a couple of hours away from discovering what it does – links to Switch for DS-style gaming, a social button for sharing and chat, a community button? – but Nintendo did give us a tease yesterday when it shared a short video and introduced the C button noise. My guess? It's a community button and will link Switch 2 to other Switch handhelds as well as a social space, likely tied into Nintendo's new game sharing approach via its Virtual Cards. But we'll find out in two hours. Nintendo has teased Switch 2's new C button ahead of the Direct tomorrow https://t.co/4SyXfifn56 pic.twitter.com/DAKZXPJnGCApril 1, 2025

Game prediction - Super Smash Bros 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Nintendo hosted a smaller-scale Nintendo Direct event last week on March 27 to showcase some of the new titles coming to the Nintendo Switch console family. I was a little underwhelmed by what was announced (considering that I was absolutely convinced there'd be some kind of Super Smash Bros 2 hint), but I think Nintendo is taking the approach of saving the best until last, so it could be the case that we get the bigger game announcements at today's Direct event instead. The reason I and many other Nintendo fans had our fingers crossed for a Smash Bros surprise was down to a retweet posted to X by Japanese video director, Masahiro Sakurai (creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros. series). He retweeted the news of last week's Nintendo Direct event, accompanied by a one-word message 'method'. Fans believe that Sakurai doesn't usually retweet or engage with any news of Directs unless one of his games (Smash Bros) is in it. Sadly this wasn't the case on March 27, but maybe we'll have something to get excited about later today. Take a look at the tweet below, and make of this what you will. ほうほう https://t.co/qBO3d71nzLMarch 27, 2025

Have you tried the new Nintendo Today app? I haven't downloaded it yet, but admittedly, this is a pretty cool and modern way for Nintendo to deliver news and updates on the Switch 2 to consumers. We might even get some extra Switch 2 updates from the app today. (Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're looking for some epic Nintendo Switch game deals ahead of today's Nintendo Direct event, then I've got you covered. There are not to be missed deals on some of the most popular Nintendo Switch games including Super Mario Odyssey, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Detective Pikachu Returns. Thank me later. (Image credit: Nintendo / Sega / Ubisoft)

Is Nintendogs coming back?? So...I've just come across a Facebook advert for Logitech G while mindlessly scrolling, and the company has shared a photo of what looks like a higher-res Nintendog, offering their services to rescue Nintendogs trapped in dusty DS cartridges. While this is more than likely a funny April Fool's post and nothing more, there is a small chance that this could hint at Nintendo bringing back this nostalgic DS game from my childhood. If Nintendogs really is making its way to the Switch 2, Nintendo can take my money right now. $$$$$$$ (Image credit: Future / Logitech G)

Nintendo Treehouse: Live I'm anticipating that we'll get the most important Nintendo Switch 2 announcements today, but there's more than one event happening this week to share gameplay footage from the Nintendo Switch 2, how exciting! These events will be called Nintendo Treehouse: Live, and will be streamed on on April 3rd and April 4th, at 3PM UK / 7am PT time. Join us on April 3rd and April 4th at 7 a.m. PT each day for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #NintendoSwitch2 games! pic.twitter.com/gsi0MqyZyZApril 1, 2025

So what do we already know about the Nintendo Switch 2? The company released an official reveal trailer back in January that showed us a first look at the console, and I love the sleek black design with neon-coloured tints. While I think the Switch 2 looks super modern, not everybody feels the same, and some gamers think the design is not true to Nintendo's playful brand and should have been a little more juvenile. (Image credit: Nintendo) We know that the console is bigger than its predecessor, with a larger display, and fancy new magnetic Joy-Cons, which is a much-welcome improvement on the previous mechanism if you ask me. The docking station has had a makeover too, with a curved shape as opposed to the rectangular build that we're used to. The trailer also showed a quick glimpse at a new Mario Kart title, undoubtedly Mario Kart 9, although we have yet to hear anything more about this game (until later today, I imagine). One thing that's still unclear, what is the new 'C' button all about?

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Switch 2 event (Image credit: Nintendo) The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be the biggest console launch of the year, and Nintendo has a way of announcing the most important details via what it calls Nintendo Direct events. These are live streamed video announcements made directly from the horse's mouth, and today's event is the very first one to offer the details we've been craving about the upcoming console. If you're planning to watch along with us here at Creative Bloq, then don't go anywhere, as we'll be hosting the live stream right here on this page. Alternatively, you can head over to the official Nintendo YouTube channel to watch the livestream or go directly to the Nintendo Direct website. The choice is yours, but I think you'll have more fun watching it here (and you get to be the first to see my frantic reactions to everything announced).