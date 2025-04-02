Live

LIVE: Unmissable Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event is happening now

It's the day all Nintendo fans have been waiting for, get ready for juicy Switch 2 details.

Nintendo Direct Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is happening RIGHT NOW, and we've already had some exciting I can't wait for all the much-anticipated Switch 2 details to drop – we've been waiting long enough. Hopefully we'll find out all about the Switch 2 design, games, pre prder date and, importantly, PRICE (my prediction is $450 / £450).

LIVE: Latest Updates

Ahhh no way! Split Fiction is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2!!

New games, new Switch 2 version of games, game chat, a Switch camera, and a new Pro Controller - there's so much going on!

We have a release date!!! - June 05, 2025

Crikey! There's too much to report on to keep up with right now! Let me put together a quick visual summary of what's being announced right now...

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
I'm excited about Mario Kart World, but do we really need a whole other Direct to get the details on it?

Not Mario Kart 9.... Mario Kart WORLD

THE COUNTDOWN HAS STARTED 🎮 🎮 🎮

It's actually a bit wild to think that over 425,000 people are watching the YouTube livestream right now (at least according to YouTube).

5 MINUTE WARNING!

This is your 15 minute warning to get comfy, get seated, maybe grab a snack? As the Nintendo Direct event will be starting soon, and Nintendo tends to get straight into things without any warm up or waiting around. Need the bathroom? GO NOW

Creative Bloq Team predictions

Mario Kart 9 has been pretty much confirmed by Nintendo (though we've only seen a glimpse of it) – with a flash of a new Donkey Kong character design which we think looks pretty cute and endearing.

I also hope that Nintendo sheds some clarity on its rumoured Joy-Con mouse functionality. If you aren't familiar, a patent was filed by the company that depicts a series of diagrams and drawings (see below) that show the controllers being used in the same ways you would use a computer mouse. It looks like the triggers are clickable, with fingers shown placed on the R and ZR buttons, while the thumb rests on the joystick.

I know it isn't going to happen, but my dream Nintendo Switch 2 game would be a remaster of Pokemon Stadium. I first played this game on my Nintendo 64 console (when I was about 4/5 years old) and it remains my favourite retro game of all time. I was ecstatic when Nintendo brought out the New Pokemon Snap game, so perhaps this fantasy of mine isn't entirely out of the question.

We are now less than 1 hour away from the official Switch 2 Nintendo Direct! I'm excited but also a little nervous, I'm really hoping that the announcements we get meet all of our expectations 🤞.

Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2; anime characters from a video game RPG

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond; a vibrant digital illustration depicts a powerful, futuristic robot, likely from a video game, in a dynamic pose, radiating energy and power

Nintendo Switch 2; gamecube

The Switch 2 hype is getting real, real fast.

The Switch 2 'C button' the rumoured to be the big innovation coming to the new handheld, so what do we think it will be?

Game prediction - Super Smash Bros 2

Have you tried the new Nintendo Today app? I haven't downloaded it yet, but admittedly, this is a pretty cool and modern way for Nintendo to deliver news and updates on the Switch 2 to consumers. We might even get some extra Switch 2 updates from the app today.

If you're looking for some epic Nintendo Switch game deals ahead of today's Nintendo Direct event, then I've got you covered. There are not to be missed deals on some of the most popular Nintendo Switch games including Super Mario Odyssey, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Detective Pikachu Returns. Thank me later.

Is Nintendogs coming back??

Nintendo Treehouse: Live

So what do we already know about the Nintendo Switch 2? The company released an official reveal trailer back in January that showed us a first look at the console, and I love the sleek black design with neon-coloured tints. While I think the Switch 2 looks super modern, not everybody feels the same, and some gamers think the design is not true to Nintendo's playful brand and should have been a little more juvenile.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Switch 2 event

Good morning Nintendo fans! Today is the day we've all been waiting for. There are just 4 hours to go until we get official details on the Nintendo Switch 2 console, and I can't wait to find out all about the launch date, preorders, price, and exclusive games.

