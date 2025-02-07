This new Switch 2 Joy-Con patent is perplexing – who on earth would need it?

I'm not convinced.

Switch 2 Mouse JoyCon
(Image credit: Nintendo / YouTube)

Just a few weeks ago, Nintendo teased gamers with a first glimpse trailer showing off the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, but it seems in all of the excitement – we all missed a pretty obvious new Joy-Con feature that was revealed.

About 1 minute and 15 seconds into the trailer, the new sleek black Joy-Cons can be seen gliding across the surface SL and SR buttons face-down, and with the thin wrist straps trailing behind them in the same way you might picture a mouse running with its long tail. See where I'm going with this?

Image 1 of 5
Switch 2 Joy-Con patent
(Image credit: WIPO)

