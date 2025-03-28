Why I think Nintendo's Virtual Cards could be Switch 2's secret to success

You'll be able to share your digital games catalogue.

Nintendo has a history of tackling problems in ways other game developers and console manufacturers wouldn't consider, and the reveal of Virtual Cards at this week's Nintendo Direct are another sign its thinking differently to other brands, one that could see Switch and Switch 2 becoming a 2025 success story.

This is the company that always maintained it was a toy band over a tech or games manufacturer, and in doing so found inventive solutions to problems, often you didn't know you needed. Nintendo turned two screens into a handheld revolution with the Nintendo DS, it made fitness a gaming trend with the Wii, and now it's come up with a new, typically Nintendo, delightfully quirky innovation – Virtual Cards. Honestly, well… I think it's the perfect solution to a problem I didn't realise I had, until now.

