LIVE: All you need to know about today's Nintendo Direct (but don't get your hopes up for any Switch 2 updates)

How to watch today's Nintendo Direct (Image credit: Nintendo) 1. Watch with us right here on Creative Bloq 2. Stream via the Nintendo YouTube channel 3. head over to the Nintendo Direct website

Nintendo Fans! We're so close to finding out everything we need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, with less than a week to go until the highly anticipated Nintendo Direct event should finally reveal all. If you haven't already, be sure to register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2 to be ahead of the digital queues when preorders eventually go live.

Don't want to wait until April 2nd for the big announcement? Confusingly, there's also a new Nintendo Direct live stream happening TODAY at 15:00 CET / 14:00 UK / 10:00 ET time – though Nintendo has stated explicitly that there will be no new announcements made today concerning the Switch 2 console.

So what is today's Nintendo Direct actually about? Mostly new Switch games. We don't know for sure what will be announced, but we're predicting that a new Donkey Kong title could be a possibility, as well as remakes of some classics from the Metroid Prime series, and we wouldn't be surprised if a new Kirby game was announced either.

Stick with us today to watch the Nintendo Direct live stream as it happens, or you can head over to the Nintendo Direct website and Nintendo UK YouTube channel to catch it too. Below, I'll be discussing all of our theories and predictions, and hopefully sharing a few Nintendo deals too as I spot them. Take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals if you're looking for a real bargain.