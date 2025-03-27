Live
LIVE: All you need to know about today's Nintendo Direct (but don't get your hopes up for any Switch 2 updates)
We'll be covering everything including how and where to watch the livestream, plus our predictions on what might be announced later today.
1. Watch with us right here on Creative Bloq
2. Stream via the Nintendo YouTube channel
3. head over to the Nintendo Direct website
Nintendo Fans! We're so close to finding out everything we need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, with less than a week to go until the highly anticipated Nintendo Direct event should finally reveal all. If you haven't already, be sure to register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2 to be ahead of the digital queues when preorders eventually go live.
Don't want to wait until April 2nd for the big announcement? Confusingly, there's also a new Nintendo Direct live stream happening TODAY at 15:00 CET / 14:00 UK / 10:00 ET time – though Nintendo has stated explicitly that there will be no new announcements made today concerning the Switch 2 console.
So what is today's Nintendo Direct actually about? Mostly new Switch games. We don't know for sure what will be announced, but we're predicting that a new Donkey Kong title could be a possibility, as well as remakes of some classics from the Metroid Prime series, and we wouldn't be surprised if a new Kirby game was announced either.
Stick with us today to watch the Nintendo Direct live stream as it happens, or you can head over to the Nintendo Direct website and Nintendo UK YouTube channel to catch it too. Below, I'll be discussing all of our theories and predictions, and hopefully sharing a few Nintendo deals too as I spot them. Take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals if you're looking for a real bargain.
LIVE: Latest Updates
So what new Nintendo Switch games might we hear about today? We already know that Mario Kart 9 has been pretty much confirmed (though we've only seen a glimpse of it) – with a flash of a new Donkey Kong character design which we think looks pretty cute and endearing.
What other Nintendo Characters might've had a revamp for 2025?
I know its unfortunate that there won't be any new details unveiled today on the Nintendo Switch 2 console, but at least we only have 6 days to go until the big event on April 2nd!
If you haven't already seen it, take a look at Nintendo's announcement trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 below, offering a first look at what the Switch 2 will look like, and the kind of features we can expect.
I think the all-black design of the Switch 2 with subtle tints of colour looks super sleek, but knowing Nintendo, there could be a whole roster of colours to choose from once the Switch 2 is officially launched.
I've got myself a coffee in my favourite flask (Luigi is on the back too), and I'm ready to get stuck into some Nintendo Deals hunting in celebration of today's Direct live stream.
In case you didn't see above, the Nintendo Direct stream today will kick off at 15:00 CET / 14:00 UK / 10:00 ET time, so don't be late!
Good morning Nintendo fans! Beth here, CB's ecommerce writer.
We're all super excited for today's Nintendo Direct livestream in the Creative Bloq office, and have already been exchanging some theories on what new titles could possibly be announced. Stick with us if you don't want to miss out on crucial Switch 2 updates as soon as we have them.
