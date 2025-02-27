Refresh

Speaking of Pokémon cards, is anyone else playing Pokémon TCGP? My nephew has gotten me addicted to this app, where you can open digital packs of Pokémon cards to use in battle, for trading with friends, or simply to keep in your own digital binder (I have one just to show off all of my shinies). I think it's the thrill of opening packs that has me hooked the most, and the mystery of whether or not you'll bag an EX card. You can download Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket from the app store for both iOS and Android, and if you like, feel free to add me as a friend (Friend ID: 2089-9318-7001-7833). (Image credit: Future / Beth Nicholls)

In honour of Pokémon Day, let me tell you about the time I visited the Vincent Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam coincidentally when it had a Pokémon takeover event. This collab is a creative yet slightly bizarre pairing, and it saw Vincent Van Gogh's most popular paintings reimagined with Pokémon as the subject, and displayed in the museum for all to see. I loved getting to see these fun Pokémon paintings up close, but one of the highlights of this promotional event is also what caused the experience to be such a disappointment – the rare Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat Pokémon card, exclusively available at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Read all about my experience here, and learn how scalpers took things too far. The rarest Pokémon card I will ever own. (Image credit: Copyright: Beth Nicholls)

In other news: According to a BBC News report, Pokémon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara has a firm belief that the franchise can continue for another 50 to 100 years. He states "If we continue focusing on our mission, Pokémon can probably continue to its 50th or 100th anniversary, but if we become complacent and go with the flow, that's when Pokémon will go downhill." Be sure to read the full article from BBC News. (Image credit: BBC News)

If you're looking for more things to watch this Pokémon Day, then I was delighted to find out that there are now 4 full episodes of Pokémon Concierge available to watch on the Official Pokémon YouTube channel. This series is not only adorable with cute fuzzy felt stop-motion characters, but brings a different take on the usual animation style we associate with the Pokémon franchise. The entire series is available on Netflix, but I've linked the first 4 episodes below for you to get stuck in (each one is only around 20 minutes long). Thank me later! I’m Haru, the New Concierge! [FULL EPISODE] 📺 | Pokémon Concierge Episode 1 - YouTube Watch On Pokémon Concierge Episode 2 - Watch here

Pokémon Concierge Episode 3 - Watch here

Pokémon Concierge Episode 4 - Watch here

It looks like I'm not the only one hoping for some Nintendo Switch Pokémon Day content, as the users of Reddit seem to unanimously agree that older versions of Pokémon games brought to the Switch with trading and Pokémon Home compatibility would be the ultimate dream. I can totally get on board with this as someone who has been playing older Pokémon titles from the age of 4. My favourite was always Ruby and Sapphire, but I think that's because it was the game that got me hooked. Now at the age of 26, nothing has changed. 24 Hours until Pokemon Day!! What are your hopes and dreams? from r/PokemonScarletViolet

If you're hoping to bag one of these original cartridges for yourself for Pokémon Day, then expect to spend a whopping £299.99 over at Amazon in the UK, or around $105 in the US. There are no doubt far better places than Amazon to shop for rare Pokémon games, but it's no surprise that Pokémon Red is selling for this price. Maybe try your local retro games store first before you add to basket. (Image credit: Amazon / Nintendo) (Image credit: Amazon / Nintendo)

You might be wondering what is Pokémon Day, and why does it exist? Not only is Pokémon one of the most popular anime and gaming franchises in the world (more than deserving of its own dedicated day) but February 27 specifically marks the iconic day when Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green cartridges first launched on the Game Boy in Japan in 1996. These are the games that started it all, and hold nostalgia for many Pokémon fans. (Image credit: bulbapedia.bulbagarden.net / Pokepasta Wiki)

- There's a new animated short film - and it's stunning! It's called Dragonite and the Special Delivery and has been brought to us by director Maho Aoki, and has been produced by CoMix Wave Films. The 14-minute long film can be watched via YouTube right now and tells the story of a young Paldean postal worker. I feel like this new animated short film deserves its own post here, as it truly is stunning to watch. It was posted to YouTube 19 hours ago and has already amassed over 360,000 views at the time of writing. It's easy to see why. 【公式】Pokémon Day2025 記念アニメーション「カイリューとゆうびんやさん」 - YouTube Watch On