LIVE: It's Pokémon Day! Join us for unmissable announcements, Poké-deals, and general fun
Will Nintendo give the people what they want with a new Switch 2 title? I'm crossing my fingers.
It's officially the best day of the year for us Pokémon fans, as February 27th is known as Pokémon Day! To celebrate the occasion, stick with us as we round up all of the top announcements, live Pokémon updates, and some awesome Pokémon deals too.
Don't miss Nintendo's Pokémon Presents presentation which will be going live today at 6:00 am PST / 2 pm GMT via the official Pokémon YouTube channel. I can't wait to see what new Pokémon announcements we can expect.
I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high, however, as I'm seriously crossing my fingers that Nintendo might offer us a few crumbs of info on a new Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch 2. With the next Nintendo Direct scheduled for April 2, 2025, it's more than likely that Nintendo will hold any major announcements until then (but we can dream).
Below, I've rounded up all of the Pokémon Day highlights to keep you in the loop, as well as a link to the Pokémon YouTube channel so you definitely won't miss it. Be sure to use our comment section below to get involved.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Speaking of Pokémon cards, is anyone else playing Pokémon TCGP? My nephew has gotten me addicted to this app, where you can open digital packs of Pokémon cards to use in battle, for trading with friends, or simply to keep in your own digital binder (I have one just to show off all of my shinies). I think it's the thrill of opening packs that has me hooked the most, and the mystery of whether or not you'll bag an EX card.
You can download Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket from the app store for both iOS and Android, and if you like, feel free to add me as a friend (Friend ID: 2089-9318-7001-7833).
In honour of Pokémon Day, let me tell you about the time I visited the Vincent Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam coincidentally when it had a Pokémon takeover event. This collab is a creative yet slightly bizarre pairing, and it saw Vincent Van Gogh's most popular paintings reimagined with Pokémon as the subject, and displayed in the museum for all to see.
I loved getting to see these fun Pokémon paintings up close, but one of the highlights of this promotional event is also what caused the experience to be such a disappointment – the rare Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat Pokémon card, exclusively available at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Read all about my experience here, and learn how scalpers took things too far.
Pokémon Day deals
We promised you some deals for Pokémon Day, and I'm happy to deliver. If you're a fan of Lego then you'll absolutely love these Pokémon Mega Blok sets that are currently on sale.
SAVE £9.64: As I already mentioned, Snorlax is my fave Pokemon, and my fiance kindly bought this for me for my birthday back in July. I absolutely love it! This price is also better than we saw during Black Friday, whic is epic!
US Deal – $21.59 at Target
SAVE $117: The mighty Gyarados is one of the most popular first-gen water Pokémon, and this amazing 2,186-piece set is fully mechanized to allow for swimming along the waves with its tail flapping, and mouth opening wide. This Pokémon Day deal is not to be missed!
UK Deal - £51.39 at Amazon
SAVE $40: This MEGA Bloks Stadium set includes everything you need to build the training stadium, plus 5 Pokémon: Pikachu, Machop, Eevee, Fuecoco, and Hawlucha. It also has launchers for battling Pokémon.
UK Deal – £89.99 £46.99 at Amazon
SAVE $45: Another mechanical Pokémon build comes in the form of arguably one of the coolest Pokémon out there. Charizard is a fan-favourite and this 1,664-piece collector set is a statement piece that lets you move the wings, legs, arms, tail, and head however you please.
UK Deal – £63.48 £46.99 at Amazon
SAVE $11.20: This 130-piece Pokémon set is a lot simpler for kids, and you get four buildable gen-1 Pokémon out of it too. Each figure is poseable and comes with its own environment stand.
Price Check: $19.78 at Walmart
UK price – £27.07 £23.99 at Amazon
SAVE: $5.47 This adorable Pokémon Countryside Windmill set (240 pieces) offers a windmill and picturesque grassy environment, and comes included with Pikachu, Pidgey, and Wooloo figures.
UK Deal - £31.99 £19.99 at Amazon
In other news: According to a BBC News report, Pokémon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara has a firm belief that the franchise can continue for another 50 to 100 years. He states "If we continue focusing on our mission, Pokémon can probably continue to its 50th or 100th anniversary, but if we become complacent and go with the flow, that's when Pokémon will go downhill." Be sure to read the full article from BBC News.
If you're looking for more things to watch this Pokémon Day, then I was delighted to find out that there are now 4 full episodes of Pokémon Concierge available to watch on the Official Pokémon YouTube channel. This series is not only adorable with cute fuzzy felt stop-motion characters, but brings a different take on the usual animation style we associate with the Pokémon franchise. The entire series is available on Netflix, but I've linked the first 4 episodes below for you to get stuck in (each one is only around 20 minutes long). Thank me later!
- Pokémon Concierge Episode 2 - Watch here
- Pokémon Concierge Episode 3 - Watch here
- Pokémon Concierge Episode 4 - Watch here
It looks like I'm not the only one hoping for some Nintendo Switch Pokémon Day content, as the users of Reddit seem to unanimously agree that older versions of Pokémon games brought to the Switch with trading and Pokémon Home compatibility would be the ultimate dream. I can totally get on board with this as someone who has been playing older Pokémon titles from the age of 4. My favourite was always Ruby and Sapphire, but I think that's because it was the game that got me hooked. Now at the age of 26, nothing has changed.
24 Hours until Pokemon Day!! What are your hopes and dreams? from r/PokemonScarletViolet
If you're hoping to bag one of these original cartridges for yourself for Pokémon Day, then expect to spend a whopping £299.99 over at Amazon in the UK, or around $105 in the US. There are no doubt far better places than Amazon to shop for rare Pokémon games, but it's no surprise that Pokémon Red is selling for this price. Maybe try your local retro games store first before you add to basket.
You might be wondering what is Pokémon Day, and why does it exist? Not only is Pokémon one of the most popular anime and gaming franchises in the world (more than deserving of its own dedicated day) but February 27 specifically marks the iconic day when Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green cartridges first launched on the Game Boy in Japan in 1996. These are the games that started it all, and hold nostalgia for many Pokémon fans.
- There's a new animated short film - and it's stunning! It's called Dragonite and the Special Delivery and has been brought to us by director Maho Aoki, and has been produced by CoMix Wave Films. The 14-minute long film can be watched via YouTube right now and tells the story of a young Paldean postal worker.
I feel like this new animated short film deserves its own post here, as it truly is stunning to watch. It was posted to YouTube 19 hours ago and has already amassed over 360,000 views at the time of writing. It's easy to see why.
Good morning! Let's kick things off by taking a look at what's already been announced for Pokémon Day so far.
- Pokémon Sleep trial: If you're yet to try out Nintendo's Pokémon Sleep game, then today is a great day to give it a try with a new Trial Bundle offering free in-game items like Diamonds, Poké Biscuits, and Good Camp Ticket to help you progress through the game. I'm surprised that I haven't actually played this game myself yet, given that my favourite Pokémon of all time is Snorlax (I even have a tattoo).
The gist of Pokémon Sleep is that you track and record your sleep habits with the app, simply by placing your smart device by your pillow. You can discover the sleep styles of other Pokémon, and complete your Sleep Style Dex with minimal effort. The game is available for both Android and iOS devices for free, but has in-game purchase options.
