LIVE: It's Pokémon Day! Join us for unmissable announcements, Poké-deals, and general fun

Will Nintendo give the people what they want with a new Switch 2 title? I'm crossing my fingers.

Pokémon Day live blog

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company)

It's officially the best day of the year for us Pokémon fans, as February 27th is known as Pokémon Day! To celebrate the occasion, stick with us as we round up all of the top announcements, live Pokémon updates, and some awesome Pokémon deals too.

Speaking of Pokémon cards, is anyone else playing Pokémon TCGP? My nephew has gotten me addicted to this app, where you can open digital packs of Pokémon cards to use in battle, for trading with friends, or simply to keep in your own digital binder (I have one just to show off all of my shinies). I think it's the thrill of opening packs that has me hooked the most, and the mystery of whether or not you'll bag an EX card.

In honour of Pokémon Day, let me tell you about the time I visited the Vincent Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam coincidentally when it had a Pokémon takeover event. This collab is a creative yet slightly bizarre pairing, and it saw Vincent Van Gogh's most popular paintings reimagined with Pokémon as the subject, and displayed in the museum for all to see.

Pokémon Day deals

Mega Bloks Snorlax set
Mega Bloks Snorlax set: was £28.99 now £19.35 at Amazon

SAVE £9.64: As I already mentioned, Snorlax is my fave Pokemon, and my fiance kindly bought this for me for my birthday back in July. I absolutely love it! This price is also better than we saw during Black Friday, whic is epic!

US Deal – $21.59 at Target

MEGA Construx Motion Gyarados
Top Deal
MEGA Construx Motion Gyarados: was $171.99 now $54.34 at Amazon

SAVE $117: The mighty Gyarados is one of the most popular first-gen water Pokémon, and this amazing 2,186-piece set is fully mechanized to allow for swimming along the waves with its tail flapping, and mouth opening wide. This Pokémon Day deal is not to be missed!

UK Deal - £51.39 at Amazon

Mega Pokémon Training Stadium
Mega Pokémon Training Stadium: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

SAVE $40: This MEGA Bloks Stadium set includes everything you need to build the training stadium, plus 5 Pokémon: Pikachu, Machop, Eevee, Fuecoco, and Hawlucha. It also has launchers for battling Pokémon.

UK Deal – £89.99 £46.99 at Amazon

MEGA Motion Charizard
MEGA Motion Charizard: was $139.99 now $91.44 at Amazon

SAVE $45: Another mechanical Pokémon build comes in the form of arguably one of the coolest Pokémon out there. Charizard is a fan-favourite and this 1,664-piece collector set is a statement piece that lets you move the wings, legs, arms, tail, and head however you please.

UK Deal – £63.48 £46.99 at Amazon

MEGA Pokémon Building Kanto Region Team
Best for kids
MEGA Pokémon Building Kanto Region Team: was $21.99 now $8.63 at Target

SAVE $11.20: This 130-piece Pokémon set is a lot simpler for kids, and you get four buildable gen-1 Pokémon out of it too. Each figure is poseable and comes with its own environment stand.

Price Check: $19.78 at Walmart

UK price – £27.07 £23.99 at Amazon

MEGA Bloks Pokémon Countryside Windmill:
MEGA Bloks Pokémon Countryside Windmill: was $32.99 now $27.52 at Amazon

SAVE: $5.47 This adorable Pokémon Countryside Windmill set (240 pieces) offers a windmill and picturesque grassy environment, and comes included with Pikachu, Pidgey, and Wooloo figures.

UK Deal - £31.99 £19.99 at Amazon

In other news: According to a BBC News report, Pokémon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara has a firm belief that the franchise can continue for another 50 to 100 years. He states "If we continue focusing on our mission, Pokémon can probably continue to its 50th or 100th anniversary, but if we become complacent and go with the flow, that's when Pokémon will go downhill." Be sure to read the full article from BBC News.

If you're looking for more things to watch this Pokémon Day, then I was delighted to find out that there are now 4 full episodes of Pokémon Concierge available to watch on the Official Pokémon YouTube channel. This series is not only adorable with cute fuzzy felt stop-motion characters, but brings a different take on the usual animation style we associate with the Pokémon franchise. The entire series is available on Netflix, but I've linked the first 4 episodes below for you to get stuck in (each one is only around 20 minutes long). Thank me later!

It looks like I'm not the only one hoping for some Nintendo Switch Pokémon Day content, as the users of Reddit seem to unanimously agree that older versions of Pokémon games brought to the Switch with trading and Pokémon Home compatibility would be the ultimate dream. I can totally get on board with this as someone who has been playing older Pokémon titles from the age of 4. My favourite was always Ruby and Sapphire, but I think that's because it was the game that got me hooked. Now at the age of 26, nothing has changed.

If you're hoping to bag one of these original cartridges for yourself for Pokémon Day, then expect to spend a whopping £299.99 over at Amazon in the UK, or around $105 in the US. There are no doubt far better places than Amazon to shop for rare Pokémon games, but it's no surprise that Pokémon Red is selling for this price. Maybe try your local retro games store first before you add to basket.

You might be wondering what is Pokémon Day, and why does it exist? Not only is Pokémon one of the most popular anime and gaming franchises in the world (more than deserving of its own dedicated day) but February 27 specifically marks the iconic day when Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green cartridges first launched on the Game Boy in Japan in 1996. These are the games that started it all, and hold nostalgia for many Pokémon fans.

- There's a new animated short film - and it's stunning! It's called Dragonite and the Special Delivery and has been brought to us by director Maho Aoki, and has been produced by CoMix Wave Films. The 14-minute long film can be watched via YouTube right now and tells the story of a young Paldean postal worker.

Pokemon Day live blog

(Image credit: Nintendo / Pokemon Sleep)

