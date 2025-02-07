3 ways to watch Nintendo Direct on April 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) 1. Watch on Nintendo's YouTube channel 2. Stream on Nintendo's Twitch page 3. Watch with us on Creative Bloq's live blog

Nintendo has scheduled its latest Nintendo Direct for April 2 at 9am ET/2PM GMT, the first to be aired in the wake of the oh-so-exciting Switch 2 announcement. According to Nintendo itself, this event will cover the Switch 2 in more detail and hopefully give us a better understanding of exactly what we can expect from the new console.

This all makes the upcoming Nintendo Direct one of the most intriguing in quite some time, so I'm sure you'll be wanting to watch in real time (and register your interest in buying one, of course). So how can you watch this extra-special Switch 2 Nintendo Direct?

As usual, the event will be streamed live via Nintendo's YouTube channel and also on its Twitch page, and we'll be live blogging alongside the event – sharing our expertise and opinions around the console announcements.

We hope to hear the release date of the console, as well as a firm price point. Rumours suggest that Switch 2 will retail for slightly more than the OLED console (around $400) but some are hoping for a cheaper console – the original Switch goes for around $300.

It looks like the design won't be wildly different to what we're used to with the Switch. Of course, we are still to find out how powerful it will be, and what the ports might be for, but the current most interesting rumours are around the JoyCons. Will you really be able to use them like a mouse? Will they have a laser pointer? And what could that button possibly be for? This is all to be revealed in April (we hope).

In terms of games, we have only seen a glimpse of Mario Kart 9 (including an incredible flash of a new Donkey Kong character design). We should find out what else is in store for the Switch 2 during Nintendo Direct.