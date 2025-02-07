How to watch the special Switch 2 Nintendo Direct

News
By
published

All you need to know, including a date, time and where to go to watch the event.

An image of the Nintendo Direct logo and Mario
(Image credit: Nintendo)
3 ways to watch Nintendo Direct on April 2

Nintendo Direct is represented by the Nintendo Direct logo and a render of Mario

(Image credit: Nintendo)

1. Watch on Nintendo's YouTube channel

2. Stream on Nintendo's Twitch page

3. Watch with us on Creative Bloq's live blog

Nintendo has scheduled its latest Nintendo Direct for April 2 at 9am ET/2PM GMT, the first to be aired in the wake of the oh-so-exciting Switch 2 announcement. According to Nintendo itself, this event will cover the Switch 2 in more detail and hopefully give us a better understanding of exactly what we can expect from the new console.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.