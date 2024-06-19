Official Pokémon card illustration contest accused of selecting AI generated entries

Pokémon Trading Card Game under fire
The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) company has come under fire on X recently, with users speculating that it may have selected AI-generated entries for its 2024 Pokémon card illustration contest. The company has not yet addressed this accusation, despite plenty of users calling for answers and demanding that several of the top 300 quarter-finalists' entries be disqualified.

The illustration contest seeks to reward talented artists and Pokémon fans not only with a grand prize, but the bragging rights of having your winning design made into an official Pokémon promo card. This explains why so many artists are understandably enraged and upset by alleged AI entries slipping through the cracks and making it to the final selection, given that there's a lot on the line for "real" artists to benefit from. 

