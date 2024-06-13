Real photo wins AI photography competiton in “ironic” victory

As the use of AI rapidly increases, so does the cautious interest in AI as an art form. You've likely heard stories of artificial intelligence infiltrating traditional art competitions, but we rarely see the tables turned – until now.

Entering the controversial world of AI photography competitions, writer and photographer Miles Astray set out to see if his traditional art could succeed in a sea of AI. Not only was the experiment a resounding success, but it also highlighted an ethical dilemma around the controversial creation and celebration of AI art.

The piece titled "F L A M I N G O N E” shows a striking image of a seemingly headless flamingo in the wild. It received praise from the high-profile jury at the 1839 awards in the AI photography category, even securing the top spot for the People’s Vote Award. Miles' man-made photography is the first real photo to win an AI award, but what inspired this bold operation?

“I wanted to prove that nature still outdoes the machine in terms of imagination and that there is still merit in real work from real creatives,” Miles explains in an email to Creative Bloq. "I feel bad about leading the jury astray, but I think that they are professionals who might find that this jab at AI and its ethical implications outweighs the ethical implications of deceiving the viewer, which, of course is ironic because that is what AI does,” he adds.

Previously we've seen cases of AI art winning traditional art competitions – it's about time the tables were turned. (Image credit: Jason Allen via Discord)

On the topic of AI, Miles says: “I don’t demonize the new technology and see its potential, but currently I see its limitations and dangers even more clearly.”

It's clear now, more than ever, that we're in an era of AI anxiety where the future of technology feels uncertain. Miles' success is a hopeful reminder that humans are still drawn to the simple beauty of nature and that AI can't replace the innate sense of awe that it brings.

To see more of Miles Astray's work, check out his website or follow him on Instagram.

