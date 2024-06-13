Real photo wins AI photography competiton in “ironic” victory

“There is still merit in real work from real creatives”.

Miles Astray's AI photography winner
(Image credit: Miles Astray)

As the use of AI rapidly increases, so does the cautious interest in AI as an art form. You've likely heard stories of artificial intelligence infiltrating traditional art competitions, but we rarely see the tables turned – until now.

Entering the controversial world of AI photography competitions, writer and photographer Miles Astray set out to see if his traditional art could succeed in a sea of AI. Not only was the experiment a resounding success, but it also highlighted an ethical dilemma around the controversial creation and celebration of AI art

Natalie Fear
